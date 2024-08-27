Katie Price appears in court for bankruptcy hearing after Heathrow Airport arrest

Support truly

Katie Price has appeared in court to answer questions over her finances, after she was warned she would be arrested if she did not attend the hearing.

It follows her arrest at Heathrow Airport earlier in August after a warrant was issued when she failed to attend an earlier court date.

After arriving in a black cab, Price, wearing all black and sunglasses and accompanied by another woman, did not speak to reporters as she entered the Rolls Building.

The hearing before Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Nicholas Briggs started at 10.30am.

Katie Price appeared before a judge at the Rolls Building ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

Also in attendance is her former husband Alex Reid, who cut a casual figure in pink shorts, having previously attended her other bankruptcy hearings.

The former glamour model was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March this year, due to an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000.

In February, a judge ordered Price to pay 40% of her income from adult entertainment site OnlyFans into a bank account chosen by the trustee to pay off her debts.

Barrister Darragh Connell, representing the trustee, previously told the court that Price previously reached a voluntary agreement over her debts, but had failed to pay the agreed figures.

Last week, the barrister said that “while some progress has been made”, investigations were ongoing as to how TikTok could comply with the order, and instead asked the court for a hold to be put on Price’s two “wallets” through which she is paid money from the platform.

Lauren Kreamer, representing TikTok, previously said in written submissions that the platform had paid Price £84,000 for a three-month “agreement” in which she would “create e-commerce content for use by TikTok in its campaigns”, which had now ended.

