Woman dies plunging into icy river during cold water immersion therapy

A senior coroner has called for a crackdown on the growing cold water immersion industry after a woman died taking part in a session.

Kellie Poole died when her heart stopped after entering the River Goyt, in Whaley Bridge, Derbs, in April 2022.

Warning that there could be more fatalities, Derby and Derbyshire coroner Peter Nieto said there is ‘very little oversight’ of companies providing an activity that is increasing in popularity across Britain.

The 39 year-old had an undiagnosed heart condition which meant she was unable to recover when the cold water triggered it to fall out of rhythm, causing her ‘sudden cardiac death’, her inquest heard. Although she was unaware of her heart abnormality there is no ‘specific health and safety guidance’ that participants must be told, the coroner said.

Cold water immersion involves participants immersing themselves in cold water to speed healing after an injury, ease joint and muscle pain, quicken recovery from exercise and is believed to have mental health benefits. Mr Nieto, has written to Health and Safety Executive calling for the practice to be regulated.

At the two day inquest in Chesterfield, it was heard Ms Poole, of Greater Manchester, complained of a headache after entering the 10.7C degree water at the session run by a company named Breatheolution, before falling in the river.

Despite the best efforts of those in attendance to revive her, she sadly died on the river bank on April 25, 2022, from a ‘sudden cardiac death’.

In a Prevention of Future Deaths report, Mr Nieto revealed ‘matters giving rise to concern’ heard at Ms Poole’s inquest about the lack of regulation in the activity.

“It appears that there is increasing public interest and participation in cold water immersion,” he wrote.

“Businesses have been established which offer led cold water immersion sessions and may offer other types of led activities such as breath work often in combination with the cold water immersion. As businesses they charge participants a fee for the sessions.

“It is recognised that some people may experience an adverse physiological reaction to cold water immersion, which has the potential to be life-threatening.

“Whilst many leisure or health-focussed activities may carry risk, where these are provider-led the general expectation must be that participants are informed of risks, have an expectation that reasonable safety measures are in place, and that the provider has suitable training and experience.”

He criticised the lack of regulation and suggested the training of those leading the session should be ‘assured’ of quality.

“There seems to be very little oversight of these businesses in their provision of cold water immersion covering matters such as pre-session health advice or warnings, public liability insurance, training and experience of the session leader, first aid training and equipment, or written risk assessments,” he added.

“I am not aware of the issuing of specific health and safety guidance.”

Addressing the Health and Safety Executive, he concluded: “In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you have the power to take such action.”

He added that they were under a duty to respond by November 29.