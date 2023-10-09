Eight snowy experiences to enjoy this winter

Tuck into oozing fondue in the Swiss Alps, show off your skiing skills in the Italian Dolomites and relax in a luxury chalet in Val d’Isère — the slopes are calling.

Embark on a luxury Austrian adventure

(Hettegger Hotel Edelweiss)

After an extensive renovation, Das Edelweiss Salzburg Mountain Resort now comprises a mountain spa, featuring an indoor water park, two outdoor pools, numerous saunas and huge separate areas for families and adults. Guests can enjoy award-winning cuisine focused on local ingredients. Being in the scenic Grossarl Valley, Das Edelweiss Salzburg Mountain Resort is surrounded by spectacular views and serves as an ideal starting point for activities. The five-star ski-in ski-out-resort is located just a few steps from the gondola station, providing direct access to Austria’s famed Ski Amadé winter sports area, with 472 miles of slopes. If you’re a history-lover, the historic city of Salzburg — the former home of Mozart — is located just over 40 miles north of Grossarl, perfect for a day trip.

Book your adventure at edelweiss-grossarl.com

Enjoy a culinary break in the Swiss Alps

(Hotel Belvedere Grindelwald)

Nestled in the chocolate-box village of Grindelwald, Switzerland, family-run ski hotel Belvedere is a must-visit for ski enthusiasts and food-lovers alike. The majestic views of the Swiss Alps are among the hotel’s most impressive features, yet it’s Belvedere’s three restaurants that really make it stand out from the pack. Savour Swiss and international flavours at Restaurant Belvedere, and for more high-end cuisine, head to 1910 Gourmet by Hausers, which has just been awarded with one Michelin star and 15 Gault & Millau points. As a fun, scenic alternative you and a loved one will enjoy, why not book a ‘fondue gondola’ for two, and enjoy mouth-watering cheesy bites against a snowy, mountainous backdrop? The Belvedere values sustainability, too, embracing eco-friendly heating, while forging lasting relationships and collaborating with locals.

For more information, visit belvedere-grindelwald.ch

Indulge yourselves in a luxurious ski chalet in Val d’isère

(Hip Hideouts)

Are you after a refined ski experience? Hip Hideouts specialises in bringing a contemporary feel to luxury ski holidays. The company offers eight luxury catered ski chalets at the Val d’Isère ski resort in France (its winter home for the past 13 years), each with its own chef, personality and style, and all focusing on impeccable service. Those who prefer a more hands-off approach but with the same attention to detail, can book Hip Hideouts’ relaxed B&B properties or self-catered apartments instead. And if you’re travelling with smaller groups or considering taking a shorter break, the company also partners with some of the best five-star hotels in Val d’Isère and across the Alps, giving you hand-picked recommendations through its concierge service, The Hut. Contact Hip Hideouts via reservation@hiphideouts.com and plan your next ski escape.

Find out more at hiphideouts.com

Share a low-cost ski transfer to the French Alps

(Ben’s Bus)

Have you booked your go-to ski resort, but have yet to sort the transportation? Worry not; Ben’s Bus is here for you. The company offers shared ski transfers from the airports of Geneva, Grenoble and Lyon to most of the major ski resorts in France — including weekend transfers to Tignes, Val Thorens, Les Menuires, Val d’Isère, La Plagne, Les Arcs and more. The team also offers weekday transfers to Alpe d’Huez and Les 2 Alpes from Grenoble airport. There’s regular service, with up to 10 buses a day on popular routes. Prices start from £56.50 per person, with available discounts for groups and children. Established and well-respected, Ben’s Bus has been operating in the French Alps for 16 years, which means you can expect nothing less than a first-class, reliable service at great prices.

Book your transfer at bensbus.co.uk

Embrace nature in the Dolomites

(Cyprianerhof)

Calling adventure-seekers: we’ve got the resort for you. In the heart of the Dolomites, the Cyprianerhof offers guided hikes into the Catinaccio-Rosengarten mountains, as well as biking and climbing tours. Avid skiers can hop in a new cable car and be at the Carezza slopes in minutes. Looking to relax after all that exertion? Head to the Similde Spa, whose pools, baths and saunas satisfy and soothe — with views of the mountains providing a stunning backdrop to midafternoon massages. You can also relax knowing the resort puts sustainability first, from its saltwater electrolysis system to the restaurant’s use of local produce.

Book your stay at cyprianerhof.com

Pick the right gear for your winter activities

(CIMALP)

You don’t have to be a skier to love powdery slopes — backcountry snow activity enthusiasts have been claiming their own spot in the mountains for years. With activities such as ski touring, ski mountaineering, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing becoming more and more popular, now is the time to invest in the right gear and embark on your preferred snowy adventure in style. Boasting 50 years of experience in manufacturing snow apparel, CIMALP offers a range of elegant clothing specifically designed for winter thrills. Think snow-proof, durable and comfortable jackets and trousers and thermal base layers, as well as technical accessories, all approved by mountain professionals and top-level athletes.

Use code 15OFF at cimalp.co.uk to get 15% off your first order — offer valid until Thursday 30 November 2023. Free shipping to the UK for order over £100, and free returns and exchanges available.

Shop today at cimalp.co.uk

Discover a hidden gem in the Dolomites

(3 Zinnen Dolomites)

Are you looking for a calm ski experience away from the crowds? Sitting in the middle of the beautiful Italian Dolomites, the 3 Zinnen Dolomites ski area is perfect for those who love skiing and spending time with family and friends in a tranquil, welcoming setting. Thanks to a structured development plan, the area is on its way to becoming the top ski spot in the Dolomites, while still remaining a secret gem, which makes for uncrowded, safe slopes. It comprises five connected ski mountains with more than 70 miles of varied slopes and 31 modern lifts. The region itself is home to pretty villages such as Sesto, San Candido, Dobbiaco, Villabassa and Braies, promising unique experiences and gorgeous natural scenery. To get to 3 Zinnen Dolomites, take a Sky Alps flight from London to Bolzano, followed by a 90-minute drive.

Learn more at dreizinnen.com

Book an action-packed ski holiday for your children

(The Ski Company)

Parents looking to keep their little ones or teens entertained this winter should check out The Ski Company’s Winter Camp. Running from 9-16 February, this exciting winter sports programme invites children aged eight to 17 to spend a fun week filled with skiing and games, in Folgaria, Italy. All skiing levels are welcome, with ski instruction in the Dolomites provided by the Italian Ski School, alongside a range of other activities such as ice skating, swimming and snow tubing — all supervised by friendly and experienced staff. The £1,645 package includes return flights between London Stansted and Verona, resort transfers, accommodation, winter sports insurance, a six-day ski pass, five hours per day ski lessons for six days, hire of ski equipment, all evening activities and local taxes and gratuities.

To book The Ski Company’s Winter Camp, visit skicompany.net or get in touch via 020 8858 9535 or hello@skicompany.net

