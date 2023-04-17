Two found dead in search for canoeists who ‘capsized’ in river

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people have been found dead after reports of canoeists running into difficulty in the River Great Ouse.

Officers received a call about two capsized canoes and possibly a female struggling at an embankment in Kempston, Bedford on Sunday morning.

Bedfordshire Police said no formal identification has yet taken place, and the coroner has been made aware.

Officers have also asked the public to avoid the areas of Weir embankment and Water Lane while investigations continue.

The force said on Sunday: “Members of the public may have seen an emergency services presence at the Weir embankment in Water Lane, Kempston this morning, following reports received at around 10.50am of two capsized canoes and a possible female in difficulties.

“Officers, working with Beds Fire and Rescue teams and the EEAST Ambulance Service, have searched the river and sadly, two deceased persons have been discovered.

“The two bodies have been recovered and the Bedfordshire Coroner made aware.

“At this time, no formal identification has been made. Our officers continue to work towards establishing this.

“A police presence will remain in the area as our investigations continue.

“We’d like to ask members of the public to avoid attending the Weir embankment / Water Lane area if you can while we carry out further enquiries.”