Moment drink-driver ploughs car into hedge after running over two elderly people

Dashcam footage captures the moment a drink-driver ploughed her car into a hedge, moments after running over two elderly pedestrians.

Sarah Reese, 59, can be seen driving downhill in the village of Fairlight, East Sussex, before losing control and careering into a hedge.

According to Sussex Police, she ballooned a bend moments before the crash and hit two elderly pedestrians who were walking on the pavement on the opposite side of the road, causing injuries.

Reese has been jailed for 18 months and disqualified from driving for a total of three years and nine months.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.