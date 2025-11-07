Senior police officer investigated after drone crash injures child

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A senior police officer is under investigation for misconduct after a force drone hit and injured a child.

Kent Police said officers were called to reports of an assault in progress on the Isle of Sheppey just after 4pm on Saturday 2 August.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “As part of efforts to search the area for the suspect, a force drone was deployed. While in operation it struck an overhead cable and fell to the ground, hitting a child and injuring their hand. They were treated for injuries at a London hospital.”

The force made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who are now carrying out an independent investigation into the circumstances.

open image in gallery A police drone fell on a child while searching for an assault suspect (stock image) ( PA )

In a statement, the IOPC said: "We can confirm we are independently investigating an incident where a child was hurt by a drone which crashed while being flown by Kent Police".

They added: "As part of the ongoing investigation we have served a misconduct notice on a special inspector. The serving of a notice does not necessarily mean disciplinary proceedings will follow."

Neither the police or the IOPC disclosed the age of the child due to the ongoing investigation.

The details on the incident were tracked down by Ian Hudson, a drone commentator and analyst, who spent months chasing the force with Freedom of Information requests to find out what had happened.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it was conducting a safety investigation. They told the BBC the drone was a UAS DJI M30T model - a high-performance drone weighing about 4kg (9lb) and designed for professional use.

A review in early 2023 found that UK police forces are currently using a total of nearly 400 drones, according to the National Police Chiefs’ Council.