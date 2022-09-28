Huddersfield knife death: Head teacher calls for catalyst for change

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The head teacher at a school where a teenage boy was stabbed to death has called for the tragedy to be a catalyst for change.

Andrew Fell, head teacher of North Huddersfield Trust School, said anyone who knew of a potential knife crime threat but who did not speak out was risking more children’s deaths.

Khayri Mclean, 15, died in hospital after being attacked outside his school in Huddersfield a week ago.

Floral tributes and candles were left at the scene, with many pupils and parents in tears.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with murder.

Speaking before a minute’s silence to remember Khayri, Mr Fell said everyone had a part to play in tackling knife crime.

“We are united in shock, numbed by grief and determined that this tragedy should be a catalyst for change,” Mr Fell said.

Standing alongside fellow head teachers and staff from other schools, as well as community leaders, he talked of how the hopes and dreams of a member of the school community were taken from him in an “unimaginably cruel fashion” and staff and pupils were “bewildered and grief-stricken”.

Khayri Mclean (GoFund Me)

“Each and every one of us has to accept responsibility that knife crime is a scourge on our society and that we all have a part to play in combatting it,” he said. “Something simply has to change.”

Mr Fell said without measures to stop endemic knife crime, it would only worsen.

“As a head teacher, I want to help children achieve their dreams not mourn their premature passing,” he said.

Mr Fell added: “Anyone with the knowledge of how, why and where the scourge of knife crime is presenting danger to our children - it is your duty to speak out.

“To say nothing is to potentially risk the death of another child.”