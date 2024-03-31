Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles is said to be responding well to his cancer treatment, with his road to recovery looking “very positive”, as he appeared “looking well” on Easter Sunday.

The 75-year-old monarch was making his first major public appearance having been diagnosed with an unspecific form of cancer in January.

His attendance at the Easter matins service in Windsor, followed by greeting members of the public, was reportedly a result of a change in doctors’ guidance due to him responding “very encouragingly” to treatment.

A Palace source stressed that the King’s treatment remained ongoing and that caution remained the “watchword”, but it was hoped he could make further appearances over the summer.

“Nothing will be confirmed until nearer the time, plans remain in flux and are subject to medical guidance, but there is great hope and optimism from both doctors and the patient,” the source told The Daily Telegraph.

“While His Majesty has of course been undertaking all his official duties in private, and has been photographed at a number of smaller Palace engagements, hopefully today has offered wider public reassurance that His Majesty is doing well and that the road ahead is looking very positive.”

They also said: “As can be seen, the King has responded to treatment very encouragingly over past weeks and his doctors were thus able to adjust their guidance slightly on what His Majesty is now able to undertake, including attendance at the Easter service and greeting well-wishers who had kindly turned out to show their support.”

Charles smiled and waved at crowds as he arrived for the annual church service on Sunday morning with Queen Camilla. Members of the public commented on how the monarch looked well and was in “good spirits”.

King Charles went on a surprise walkabout to greet members of the public after the church service on Easter Sunday (AP)

As part of a surprise walkabout, he shook hands and spoke with those who had gathered at the castle, telling them: “You’re very brave to stand out here in the cold.”

Alethea Kilgore, an opera singer from the US who attended the service, said: “I think it’s really significant (Charles’ attendance).

“It indicates that he’s doing good and that he’s definitely on the incline in relation to his health, so that’s really nice to see.”

Ms Kilgore said seeing the King on his walkabout after the service was “a really wonderful experience”. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to see him that closely today, but I certainly did,” she added.

People who greeted the King said he “looked well” and was in “good spirits” (REUTERS)

Henry Wood, aged 20, a private wine merchant from Basingstoke, also attended the service inside St George’s Chapel with his family.

He said: “It was a very nice Easter service, very enjoyable. It was nice to see the King in good spirits and the whole family in good spirits, as if nothing was wrong.

“Obviously it being his first appearance in quite some time, I think people wanted to see him for that reason. He looked good today and in high spirits, and from what I’ve heard he’s doing good so it’s refreshing to hear.”

And Anne Daley, 65, from Cardiff, Wales, held up a Welsh flag when the King arrived and was the first to speak to him when he re-emerged for his walkabout.

She said: “Did you see the smile (Charles) gave me? He pointed at my flag.” Ms Daley added: “He had a lovely smile. He looked well. I think he was happy that we’ve all come.”

The King and Queen were joined by other members of the royal family – including the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York – for the annual event.

Kate Middleton, the Prince of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who all attended the service last year, were absent from the Easter Sunday service.

The Princess of Wales announced last week that she had started a course of preventative chemotherapy after her own cancer diagnosis.