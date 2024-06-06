King Charles praised the “remarkable wartime generation” and unflinching bravery of those who fought for freedom in a highly emotional speech on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

While the monarch spoke, veterans wept as they recalled comrades who had given their lives storming the beaches in Normandy.

The King and Queen were deeply moved by the ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, with Camilla wiping away a tear as the memories of a D-Day hero were read to the audience.