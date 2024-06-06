‘They did not flinch’: King Charles praises D-Day heroes as last remaining veterans weep for the fallen
Veterans wept as they recalled the memories of their fallen comrades at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer
King Charles praised the “remarkable wartime generation” and unflinching bravery of those who fought for freedom in a highly emotional speech on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
While the monarch spoke, veterans wept as they recalled comrades who had given their lives storming the beaches in Normandy.
The King and Queen were deeply moved by the ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, with Camilla wiping away a tear as the memories of a D-Day hero were read to the audience.
