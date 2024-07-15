King Charles writes to Donald Trump after assassination attempt

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

King Charles has privately written to former president Donald Trump in the wake of his assassination attempt, it has been revealed.

Buckingham Palace announced the news in a statement today following the dramatic events at a Pennsylvania rally this weekend.

The Monarch reportedly echoed the sentiments of the new Prime Minister Keir Starmer and condemned gun violence after the incident that claimed the life of a spectator and the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20.

He took the opportunity to wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in the incident, including the former president, and to express his condolences to those it left bereaved.

According to authorities, an additional two spectators were left critically injured.

The spectator who lost his life was later identified as Corey Comperatore, 50, a volunteer fire chief who died while shielding his family from the bullets.

The assassination attempt was similarly condemned by President Biden, who also privately reached out to his political rival after the incident.

In a statement released shortly after the attack on Saturday (13 July), he said there is “no place in America for this. We must unite as one nation to condemn it. It’s sick, it’s sick”.

King Charles has privately written to Donald Trump in the wake of his assassination attempt. ( AFP/Getty )

World leaders have similarly taken the opportunity to express their solidarity with the former president and all those affected by the attempted assassination.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said: “I wish him a speedy recovery and my thoughts are with those affected. I condemn this attack. Political violence has no place in our democracies. NATO Allies stand together to defend our freedom & values.”

The former president took to his Truth social media platform to call for unity in the wake of the attack.

“We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness,” he wrote on Sunday (14 July).

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win.

“It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

Donald Trump survived the attempt with a minor injury to his ear ( AP )

Questions are now being raised about how Crooks was able to make such a serious attempt on the former president’s life.

He was killed by law enforcement officers at the event after opening fire on Trump and the crowd from a nearby rooftop.

The FBI has not yet identified a motive for Crooks, who was a Republican.

Crooks has been described as an “outcast” by former classmates who revealed that he was relentlessly bullied for his appearance.