Sir Keir Starmer has condemned the attempted assassination of former US president Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

The prime minister said he was “appalled” and that there was “no place” for political violence, while one of his ministers said the UK stood “shoulder to shoulder” with America.

Sir Keir spoke with Mr Trump on Sunday afternoon and is understood to have condemned the violence, expressed his condolences for the victims and their families, and wished the former president and those injured a quick recovery.

A bloodied Mr Trump was rushed from the stage to a hospital after the attempt on his life.

He said on his Truth Social media platform that a bullet had “pierced” his ear before he was dragged to the ground by Secret Service agents.

The suspected gunman was killed while the Secret Service confirmed one person in the crowd had died and two others had been “critically injured”.

Donald Trump being helped by security personnel after the gunfire ( VIA REUTERS )

Sir Keir said: “I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally and we send him and his family our best wishes.

“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.”

Foreign secretary David Lammy said that the government condemned “all forms of political violence in the strongest terms”.

His cabinet colleague Lucy Powell told Sky News that “we stand shoulder to shoulder (with America), this is completely unacceptable” and is “against everything we stand for and believe in as free democracies.”

But the Commons leader also said there had been a “growing sense of... hate and attacks” against British politicians, warning: “It’s something we need to take action on.”

Former Conservative prime minister Rishi Sunak said that in a democracy "you must be able to speak freely and stand for what you believe in”.

Violence and intimidation must never be allowed to prevail,” he added.

Another ex-PM Boris Johnson said it was “a miracle” that Mr Trump escaped the assassination attempt.

“As we give thanks for his safety we are reminded once again of the tragic fragility of democracy in the face of violence and unreason,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney branded the shooting “unacceptable’’, while former PM Liz Truss tweeted “Pray for President Trump” and ex-Conservative home secretary Suella Braveman described the events in Pennsylvania as “appalling scenes”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said political violence was wrong and “we must all condemn this appalling attempt on Donald Trump’s life.”

Labour MP Kim Leadbetter said she has been calling for a conversation on “what a civilised democracy looks like” since her sister, the politician Jo Cox, was murdered, adding: “I sadly feel we are not making a huge amount of progress.”

Ms Cox’s husband Brendan Cox said that Mr Trump had “instigated, incited and inspired political violence against his opponents for years. But that doesn’t justify using violence against him. It undermines democracy and makes more violence more likely.”

Nigel Farage said he was "upset" but "not shocked" at the attack and would travel to the US shortly as a "show of friendly solidarity" with Mr Trump.

He told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: "The narrative that is put out there about Trump by the liberals that oppose him is so nasty, so unpleased, that I think it almost encourages this type of behaviour."

Mr Farage , who had milkshake and wet cement thrown at him during the election campaign, also criticised what he called the "mainstream media narrative" and "liberal intolerance".

President Joe Biden said he hoped to speak to Mr Trump and that “everybody must condemn” the shooting.

“We cannot allow this to be happening,” Mr Biden said. “The idea that there’s violence in America like this is just unheard of.”

A defiant Donald Trump reacts as he is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents after the attack (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) ( AP )

World leaders joined with Sir Keir in condemning the attack, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese labelling the incident “concerning and confronting”.

He said on X: “There is no place for violence in the democratic process.

“I am relieved to hear reports that former president Trump is now safe.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added that he was “sickened” by the shooting.

“It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable,” he said. “My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.”

Mr Trump had been only minutes into his speech when shots rang out across the crowd.

Footage of the event shows members of the public screaming and ducking for cover as secret service agents rushed the stage.

The sounds of what appears to be gunfire continued as agents tended to Mr Trump before he got back up and pumped his fist to the crowd, mouthing the word “fight” before he was whisked to his motorcade to leave the venue.

Posting on Truth Social, Mr Trump said: “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.

“Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead.”

Spokesman Steven Cheung added that Mr Trump is “fine” and gives his thanks to “law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act”.