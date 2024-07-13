Moment Trump rushed off stage after gunshots at Pennsylvania rally

Donald Trump was rushed off stage by a Secret Service detail at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday evening after gunshots gunshots rang out.

The former president appeared to be struck by something, prompting him to duck to the ground, before being smothered by members of his protection team, and escorted to a car.

Trump, who had blood on one side of his face, held up a fist to the crowd as he was being led away.

Within 30 minutes of being rushed off the stage, the former president said he is “fine,” according to the Associated Press.