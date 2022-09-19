Empty seat left in front of King Charles during Queen’s Windsor service explained

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The royal family bid farewell to their matriarch and the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.

As King Charles III sat in the second row of St George’s Chapel in Windsor beside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort during the committal service, a seat in front of the new monarch was left empty.

The King’s seat was the one the Queen previously filled when she would sit in the second row during notable events.

It was previously thought that an empty seat during royal events is meant to represent a member of the royal family who has passed away.

However, the empty seat in front of the King was simply royal protocol. No one is allowed to sit in front of the reigning monarch at this kind of event so the monarch’s view of proceedings isn’t blocked.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams previously toldThe Independent: “The seat in front of the Queen is always left empty and she has a favourite seat in St George’s Chapel.”

The Queen sat behind an empty seat during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding (PA)

The same seat was left empty during Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018 at St George’s Chapel.

At the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in 2018, the same protocol was followed, although many at the time thought the seat was left empty in honour of Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana.

The Queen sat alone during her husband Prince Philip’s funeral service (PA)

The late monarch also sat in the same seat during the funeral service for her husband Prince Philip in 2021.

During the committal service, the King was joined by his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward and their respective families.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside two of their children, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, were also in attendance, as were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen’s coffin will be laid to rest in George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel, alongside her husband Prince Philip and her parents – King George VI and the Queen Mother.