Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Empty seat left in front of King Charles during Queen’s Windsor service explained

Royal protocol dictates that an empty seat is left in front of reigning monarch during notable events

Aisha Rimi
Monday 19 September 2022 23:12
Comments
<p>The King was seated in the second row during the Queen’s committal service </p>

The King was seated in the second row during the Queen’s committal service

(Getty Images)

The royal family bid farewell to their matriarch and the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.

As King Charles III sat in the second row of St George’s Chapel in Windsor beside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort during the committal service, a seat in front of the new monarch was left empty.

The King’s seat was the one the Queen previously filled when she would sit in the second row during notable events.

It was previously thought that an empty seat during royal events is meant to represent a member of the royal family who has passed away.

However, the empty seat in front of the King was simply royal protocol. No one is allowed to sit in front of the reigning monarch at this kind of event so the monarch’s view of proceedings isn’t blocked.

Recommended

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams previously toldThe Independent: “The seat in front of the Queen is always left empty and she has a favourite seat in St George’s Chapel.”

The Queen sat behind an empty seat during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding

(PA)

The same seat was left empty during Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018 at St George’s Chapel.

At the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in 2018, the same protocol was followed, although many at the time thought the seat was left empty in honour of Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana.

The Queen sat alone during her husband Prince Philip’s funeral service

(PA)

The late monarch also sat in the same seat during the funeral service for her husband Prince Philip in 2021.

During the committal service, the King was joined by his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward and their respective families.

Recommended

The Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside two of their children, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, were also in attendance, as were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen’s coffin will be laid to rest in George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel, alongside her husband Prince Philip and her parents – King George VI and the Queen Mother.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in