King Charles hails Idris Elba as an ‘inspiration’ during studio visit

The King has hailed Hollywood star Sir Idris Elba as an “inspiration” but laughed off his offer to star in front of the cameras.

Charles and the Queen were taken on a tour of a college film studio named in honour of the celebrity who trained to be an actor at the institution more than 30 years ago.

The royal couple spent the day in the London Borough of Dagenham and Redbridge and also celebrated the work of local community groups and visited the film production campus Eastbrook Studios, where Charles said “action” to start filming as he snapped shut a clapperboard.

When the King watched Dagenham and Redbridge College students filming a virtual woodland background, created by an LED media wall that appeared life-like, he said about Sir Idris to a student: “He’s a real inspiration”.

open image in gallery Charles holds a clapperboard during a visit to Eastbrook Studios in Dagenham ( Aaron Chown/PA )

Later he said to the actor: “I’m very proud of you.”

Sir Idris, who first found fame with the acclaimed US series The Wire, got his acting start thanks to a Prince’s Trust grant that helped him attend the National Youth Music Theatre, which gave him the confidence to enrol on a two-year BTec national diploma in performing arts at Dagenham and Redbridge College.

The actor joked with the King asking: “(I) was hoping your majesty that we could do an improvisation together.”

Charles laughed as he said: “Oh yes, of course,” but did not move.

Sir Idris, 53, known for his role as DCI John Luther in the BBC crime series Luther, was knighted in the recent New Year Honours for services to young people.

open image in gallery The King with Sir Idris Elba during his visit to Barking & Dagenham College’s Rush Green Campus ( Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA )

Sir Idris has long campaigned on the issue of youth violence, starting the initiative Don’t Stop Your Future, which works with community grassroots organisations to end knife crime, and founded the grant-giving Elba Hope Foundation with his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

Speaking after the royal visit to the college’s Rush Green campus near Romford, the actor said: “(When) I came here it was a very different building, none of this was all here, it was a bit smaller and I got my confidence, and from here I went to work as an actor.”

Questioned about the importance of receiving the Prince’s Trust grant, Elba replied: “…them granting me that money gave the confidence, not only the facility financially but the confidence to be like ‘I’m doing this’.”

Asked about the royal family being overshadowed by recent events he said: “I have no thoughts on that right now.”

Members of the royal family have been heckled about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s association with the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal, but when the royal couple began their day meeting local community workers in Barking they encountered a protest on a different topic.

A small group shouted “free free Palestine” but were drowned out by the noise of cheering crowds during Charles and Camilla’s walkabout.