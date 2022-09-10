Liz Truss among MPs swearing allegiance to King Charles
Prime minister Liz Truss today joined other senior parliamentarians in swearing the oath of allegiance to new monarch King Charles III.
The MPs swore “that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles III, his heirs and successors according to law, so help me God”.
The ceremony took place in the House of Commons on an unusual Saturday sitting, called by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to permit members to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thurdsay.
Sir Lindsay was the first to declaim and sign the oath, followed by Father of the House Sir Peter Bottomley, Mother of the House Harriet Harman and Ms Truss.
