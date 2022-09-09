Jump to content
Royal family’s website has already been updated to list Charles as King and Camilla as Queen Consort

Charles is expected to be formally proclaimed King at an accession council on Saturday

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Friday 09 September 2022 05:20
Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

The royal family's official website has been updated to list Charles as the new King and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, just hours after the Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen died “peacefully” at Balmoral, Scotland, on Thursday afternoon aged 96 after serving 70 years as Britain's head of the state, the longest in the monarchy's history.

Charles, the eldest son of the Queen and formerly known as the Prince of Wales, immediately succeeded his mother as the nation's monarch upon his mother's passing.

He is likely to be formally proclaimed King at an accession council on Saturday at St James's Palace in London.

However, the website already lists Charles as King, with his wife Camilla officially listed as queen consort.

Charles, 73, paid tribute to his “beloved” mother and called her death “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family”.

He added: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.”

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Addressing the nation outside 10 Downing Street, prime minister Liz Truss, who met with the Queen on Tuesday, announced Charles's new title.

"Today the crown passes, as it has done for more than 1,000 years, to our new monarch, to our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III," she said.

The royal family website's homepage has also been updated with essays on the Queen’s life and reign.

The items range from "early life and education" to "the Queen and armed forces”, along with essays dedicated to her hobbies, interests, and the church.

A "Book of Condolence" has also been added, allowing people from all over the world to send messages of support to the royal family.

