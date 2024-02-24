Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King has praised the “determination and strength” of the Ukrainian people in a message marking the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

He said: “Theirs is true valour, in the face of indescribable aggression”.

Charles added he is “greatly encouraged” by the efforts of the UK and its allies in supporting Ukraine “at this time of such great suffering and need”.

He said: “The determination and strength of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire, as the unprovoked attack on their land, their lives and livelihoods enters a third, tragic, year.

“Despite the tremendous hardship and pain inflicted upon them, Ukrainians continue to show the heroism with which the world associates them so closely.

“Theirs is true valour, in the face of indescribable aggression. I have felt this personally in the many meetings I have had with Ukrainians since the start of the war, from President Zelensky and Mrs Zelenska, to new army recruits training here in the United Kingdom.

“I continue to be greatly encouraged that the United Kingdom and our allies remain at the forefront of international efforts to support Ukraine at this time of such great suffering and need.

“My heart goes out to all those affected, as I remember them in my thoughts and prayers.”

