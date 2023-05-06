King’s coronation ceremony: Who was who in the ringside seats?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles III has become the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey.

With approximately 2,300 people in attendance, the lavish ceremony was complete with holy anointing oil, glove and coronation sword.

But who were the Royal Family members in the ringside seats? Here, we break it down.

Prince William and Princess Kate were seated in the front row, alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (PA)

Front row

(left to right): Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Princess Kate, Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Prince of Wales (1): Front left at his father’s coronation ceremony is Prince William, the eldest son of King Charles III, and first in line to the throne. He played a key part of the ceremony, kissing his father tenderly on the cheek.

Princess Charlotte (2): To his left, William’s daughter who has long appeared confident in front of the world’s media. She guided her younger brother Louis through the occasion, holding his hand and whispering close.

Prince Louis (3): The youngest member of the congregation and the second son of Prince and Princess of Wales. Once again, he seized the linelight with his cheeky expressions, yawns, waving and fidgeting.

Princess of Wales (4): For 12 years, Kate has stood by William’s side as his wife and has become a central figure of the modern royal family.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales kisses his father, Britain's King Charles III, wearing St Edward's Crown, during the King's Coronation Ceremony (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince Edward (5): The Duke of Edinburgh is King Charles III’s youngest brother, and the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. He is currently thirteenth in line to the throne.

Duchess of Edinburgh (6): Sophie married Edward in 1999 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, having met in 1987.

Second row:

(left to right)

James, Earl of Wessex (7): The youngest son of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. Born in 2007, he was titled Viscount Severn until March 10 2023, when his parents were named as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Lady Louise Windsor (8): The 19-year-old is the eldest child and only daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

The Duke of Gloucester (9): Prince Richard is the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II and a grandson of George V. He succeeded his father, Prince Henry, as The Duke of Gloucester in June 1974.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal rides on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall (Getty)

Duchess of Gloucester (10): Born Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen in Denmark, she married the Duke of Gloucester in 1972.

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence (11): A retired Royal Navy officer and the second husband of Anne, Princess Royal. Sir Laurence was also equerry – an officer of honour – to Queen Elizabeth II between 1986 and 1989.

Anne, Princess Royal (12): King Charles’ only sister, the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Sixteenth in line to the throne, she has been titled as Princess Royal since 1987.

Duke of Kent (13): Another first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. After retiring from the British Army in 1976, he was a long-standing President of The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, presenting trophies at Wimbledon for over fifty years.

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both seated on the third row (PA)

Third row:

(left to right)

Prince Andrew (14): The Duke of York is the most controversial member of the royal family. As younger brother of King Charles, he is the third child and second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. He was stripped of his royal duties after his disastrous Newsnight interview where he tried to defend himself against against claims of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre

Princess Beatrice (15): Eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. In 2020, she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who can be seen to her right. Following the death of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, she became a Counsellor of State.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (16): Part of the royal family since 2020, he shares a daughter with Beatrice and a son with former fiancee Dara Huang.

Princess Eugenie (17): The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice’s younger sister.

Jack Brooksbank (18): The bar manager and brand ambassador married Eugenie in 2018. The pair welcomed their son, August, in February 2021 and are now expecting their second child.

Prince Harry (19): The Duke of Sussex needs no introduction as the youngest son of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales. He attended today’s coronation without his wife, Meghan Markle, or their two children, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

Princess Alexandra (20): The Honourable Lady Ogilvy, the sister of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. A first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, her father was Prince George, Duke of Kent. Her mother, Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, was also a first cousin of Prince Philip.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank with Princess Beatrice and Prince Harry (BBC)

Fourth row:

(left to right)

Prince Michael (21): The brother of Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Princess Michael of Kent (22): A former interior designer and author, she married Princess Michael in 1978.

Peter Phillips (23): The only son of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, and the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Zara Tindall (24): Daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, Zara is a popular member of the royal family. Competing in the 2012 Olympics, she won a silver medal as an equestrian.

Mike Tindall (25): Husband of Zara, the former rugby union player was a member of the 2003 World Cup winning team. Earning 75 caps for England between 2000 and 2011, the pair married in 2011.

David Armstrong-Jones (26): The 2nd Earl of Snowdon, who was styled as Viscount Linley until 2017. He is the first cousin of King Charles, and the only son of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, the 1st Earl of Snowdon.

Professionally known as David Linley, he is an honorary chairman of Christie’s auction house.