British tourist, 22, drowns in front of girlfriend during boat trip in Lake Como

A British tourist has drowned in the idyllic Lake Como after he was dragged away from his girlfriend by strong currents.

The couple embarked on a romantic boat trip in the Italian beauty spot on Wednesday after choosing to stay at a hotel in Tremezzina.

With Italy sweltering under a summer heatwave, the pair opted to take a swim just off the coast of Menaggio, four miles away from their accommodation.

But the rented boat was swept away by sudden high winds, leaving them stranded in the choppy lake and unable to reach the shore.

Lake Como is a popular beauty spot in northern Italy ( Getty Images )

The 19-year-old woman was reportedly brought to safety “in shock but unharmed” by a passing cruiser, and taken back to shore. She raised the alarm explaining her boyfriend was in the water with her, according to Corriere della Sera.

Two helicopters - one from the fire brigade with divers on board and one from the Guardia di Finanza of the Como Air and Naval Department - took turns scouring the lake between the municipalities of Vignola, Griante, Bellagio, Varenna and Dervio.

The body of the 22-year-old man was later spotted by the Guardia di Finanza helicopter “without any signs of life, floating in the search area” at 7pm.

Two naval vessels, one from the coast guard and one from the fire brigade, converged and recovered him on board before transferring him to the port.

The local Carabinieri in Menaggio has launched an investigation.

The Independent has approached the Foreign Office for comment.