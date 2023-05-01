Missing teenager Lechlade - live: Police resume search for boy who disappeared playing in River Thames
Police were called at about 10pm on Sunday after the boy was spotted in the River Thames
Police have resumed the search for a teenager who went missing in the River Thames overnight.
Gloucestershire Police were called at about 10pm on Sunday after the boy was spotted in the River Thames near Lechlade on Thames.
Four teenagers believed to be about 17 had been in the river when one of the boys went missing. Some of the group had entered the water to try and find him.
The National Police Air Service, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and Severn Area Rescue Association carried out searches into the early hours on Monday.
The boy was not found and specialist search teams launched a fresh search for him on Monday.
What has the fire service said?
A Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.03pm by the coastguard to reports that some teenagers, believed to be aged about 17, had been playing in the river at Lechlade and one hadn’t resurfaced.
“We assisted the search by sending three crews from Fairford, Gloucester South and Tewkesbury along with boat crews.
“We liaised with coastguards and the police who were coordinating the search and came away from the scene at about 4am.”
What have the police said?
Who is searching for the missing boy today?
The Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service are searching the scene today.
They have been joined by teams from Severn Area Rescue Association teams at Sharpness, Tewkesbury and Upton-on-Severn.
