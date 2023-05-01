Four teenagers believed to be about 17 had been in the River Thames, near Lechlade on Thames (PA)

Police have resumed the search for a teenager who went missing in the River Thames overnight.

Gloucestershire Police were called at about 10pm on Sunday after the boy was spotted in the River Thames near Lechlade on Thames.

Four teenagers believed to be about 17 had been in the river when one of the boys went missing. Some of the group had entered the water to try and find him.

The National Police Air Service, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and Severn Area Rescue Association carried out searches into the early hours on Monday.

The boy was not found and specialist search teams launched a fresh search for him on Monday.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: “The teenage boy has not yet been located and specialist search teams will be continuing with the search today (Monday). His next of kin are aware.

“A group of four had been at the location together and some had entered the water to try and find the boy. The others are accounted for.”