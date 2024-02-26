People warned to avoid water where boy, 2, vanished more than a week ago

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have urged members of the public to stay out of the water where a two-year-old vanished more than a week ago.

Xielo Maruziva, 2, was with his family when he fell into the River Soar in the Aylestone Meadows area of Leicester on Sunday 18 February at around 5pm.

His father was admitted to hospital after he dived into the water in a desperate attempt to save his son, who had just started nursery.

Since his disappearance Leicestershire Police officers have scoured the 8.8 hectare nature reserve, but there is still no sign of the toddler.

Leicestershire Police said on X yesterday: “This is a plea from Leicestershire Police - our search teams are still actively looking for the missing boy and therefore we ask members of the public to stay off the water surrounding Aylestone Meadows, that includes members of the public on kayaks. Thank you.”

Xielo’s father, who has since been released from hospital, described his son as a “charming and creative bundle of joy”.

His mother said: “Me, his dad and the whole family are so heartbroken at what has happened. We thank everyone who has supported us and helped us during this time. We are extremely grateful for this.

“All we want is for Xielo to be found as soon as possible.”

Rescue efforts have been hampered by heavy rain as divers face treacherous conditions in the water.

His father added: “We would like to thank the search teams at the scene. We would also like to thank members of the public for all of your support. It is your prayers which are keeping us strong.

The boy was with family members when he fell into the fast-flowing river in Leicestershire on Sunday (PA Wire)

“We kindly ask that people wait for updates through the authorities in relation to the search as we continue to be overwhelmed with inquiries and messages at this time. Thank you all for your ongoing love and support.”

On Friday Leicestershire Police shared an update as the tough search effort entered its eighth day.

Assistant chief constable Michaela Kerr said: “The circumstances have been incredibly difficult, as have the weather conditions and we really appreciate both the support of the public and also the professionalism and absolute determination of colleagues from within Leicestershire police, from partner agencies and other forces as we all continue to put every effort we can into finding Xielo.

“I want to continue to extend my absolute thoughts to Xielo’s loving family.”