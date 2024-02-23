✕ Close Leicester police provide update on search for toddler who fell into river

The parents of two-year-old Xielo Maruziva are desperate to find their “cheeky” toddler as the search for him is hampered by heavy rain on its fifth day.

Xielo has been missing since Sunday evening after he fell into the swollen River Soar as his father was rushed to hospital having tried to save him.

His father said in a statement: “Xielo is a bundle of joy to us. He is a charming and creative little boy and has just started at nursery. He loves cuddles, playing with his toys and going to the park.”

His devastated mother said: “Xielo is a cheeky, funny, friendly, smart, caring and independent little boy... All we want is for Xielo to be found as soon as possible.”

It comes as a Leicestershire Police spokesman told The Independent: “Rain is having an impact on the level of search and it is currently hammering down over Leicestershire.”

He insisted the search would not be stopped or even paused, but added that the rising water is affecting what rescuers are able to do.