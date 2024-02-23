Leicester river – latest: Parents desperate to find Xielo Maruziva, 2, as rain hampers fifth day of search
Toddler’s father was rushed to hospital having tried to save his son after he fell into the River Soar
The parents of two-year-old Xielo Maruziva are desperate to find their “cheeky” toddler as the search for him is hampered by heavy rain on its fifth day.
Xielo has been missing since Sunday evening after he fell into the swollen River Soar as his father was rushed to hospital having tried to save him.
His father said in a statement: “Xielo is a bundle of joy to us. He is a charming and creative little boy and has just started at nursery. He loves cuddles, playing with his toys and going to the park.”
His devastated mother said: “Xielo is a cheeky, funny, friendly, smart, caring and independent little boy... All we want is for Xielo to be found as soon as possible.”
It comes as a Leicestershire Police spokesman told The Independent: “Rain is having an impact on the level of search and it is currently hammering down over Leicestershire.”
He insisted the search would not be stopped or even paused, but added that the rising water is affecting what rescuers are able to do.
'Beautiful little boy’
People have left messages on social media in support of the rescue effort after the missing toddler was named by police.
One person said: “So heartbreaking. Beautiful little boy. Thinking of the family and all emergency services and volunteers undertaking the search.”
Another said: “Beautiful child. Thoughts with his family and all those working with them as well as on the meadows search x”
And another wrote: “Heartbreaking so sad thoughts and prayers with his poor family.
Witness describes frantic search for Xielo
An eyewitness has described the moment Xielo’s father jumped into the River Soar to try and rescue his son, before he disappeared in the water.
A 65-year-old woman, who is a nurse, said she was standing on a bridge when she saw a man enter the water on Sunday.
The woman, who didn’t want to be named, told the BBC: “I didn’t see the child fall in, but I heard shouting and at that point I didn’t know what was going on.
“I was running to tell the man to get out the water because it was absolutely torrent. I saw the man disappear under the arch. Then I knew there was a child in the water and I tried to look myself.”
Bad weather has posed difficulties for search efforts
Leicestershire locals have said the initial search for Xielo would have been hindered by the muddy water rising out of the River Soar, after weeks of bad weather.
One local to the nature reserve, said: “I live not too far away from there and go past the River Soar & Grand Union Canal every day. In good weather the river is shallow and clear, but it’s been high for ages and looks like mud.
“The whole area is a floodplain and has been bad on and off for months.”
Pictured: ‘Cheeky’ toddler missing in the River Soar
Forces using, dogs, drones and kayaks to search for Xielo
Leicestershire Police said officers had received a “large number of responses” from an appeal for witnesses to come forward.
However the force has urged members of the public not to attempt their own searches.
It comes after the Metropolitan Police’s marine recovery dogs and rescue teams from Kent and West Mercia forces joined the operation on Tuesday.
The National Police Air Service and a drone unit have been supporting officers on the ground, while teams have also used night-vision goggles to search the water at night.
Environment Agency officers have also supported the operation with specialist mapping equipment, which has assisted police in identifying key search areas.
Specialist search teams continue search today, say police
Specialist teams are continuing the search for two-year-old Xielo Maruziva today, Leicestershire Police has said.
The search operation at the River Soar has remained ongoing since Sunday afternoon.
Parents desperate for return of ‘cheeky’ toddler who is their ‘bundle of joy’
The parents of two-year-old Xielo Maruziva are desperate for the return of their “cheeky” toddler as the search for him has entered its fifth day.
Xielo’s mother described her son as “cheeky, funny, friendly, smart, caring and independent”.
She said: “Xielo is a cheeky, funny, friendly, smart, caring and independent little boy. He never fails to make me laugh or smile and always loves a cuddle and some kisses.
“Xielo loves playing with his toys and watching cartoons including Bino and Fino.
“Me, his dad and the whole family are so heartbroken at what has happened. We thank everyone who has supported us and helped us during this time. We are extremely grateful for this.
“All we want is for Xielo to be found as soon as possible. Thank you.”
Yellow weather warning in place today as rain hampers search efforts
A yellow warning for rain is in place in Leicester today, as the weather hampers the search effort for missing Xielo Maruziva.
The Met Office issued the warning for between 5am and 6pm in southern England, saying “heavy rain may lead to flooding and disruption in some places”.
It comes as a Leicestershire Police spokesman told The Independent: “Rain is having an impact on the level of search and it is currently hammering down over Leicestershire.”
