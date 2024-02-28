Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1709097699

Leicester river - latest: Nicola Bulley diving expert Peter Faulding joins search for missing two-year old boy

Diving expert Peter Faulding will join the search for toddler Xielo Maruziva who is missing in the River Soar

Alexander Butler
Wednesday 28 February 2024 05:21
Comments
Close

Leicester police provide update on search for toddler who fell into river

The diving expert who joined the hunt for missing mother Nicola Bulley last year has been called in to help find a missing toddler in Leicestershire.

Peter Faulding, 61, who claimed to have found Ms Bulley’s body within six minutes in the River Wyre, Lancashire, has been recruited to find missing two-year-old Xielo Maruziva.

The “creative little boy” has been been missing since 18 February after he fell into the River Soar, Leicester, while out with his family in Aylestone Meadows.

Mr Faulding claimed Xielo’s family had contacted him to request his help, but that his offer of support was ignored by police.

Now, Mr Faulding and experts from private company Specialist Group International (SGI) will join the operation after “further conversations with search specialists and Xielo’s family”.

The search for the boy is in its second week, with the focus on the stretch of river around Watermead Park and Birstall over the weekend, police said.

Recommended

1709064925

Who is Peter Faulding? Diving expert called in to help with Nicola Bulley and missing toddler cases

Who is Peter Faulding? Diving expert called in to help with Nicola Bulley

Peter Faulding, who has worked on cases involving serial killers, has joined the hunt for missing toddler Xielo Maruziva

Alexander Butler27 February 2024 20:15
1709057747

Where is the River Soar?

View more
Alexander Butler27 February 2024 18:15
1709053833

Pictured: Peter Faulding joins search

Peter Faulding (right), CEO of private underwater search and recovery company Specialist Group International (SGI), joins the search operation for two-year-old Xielo Maruziva at the river Soar

(Joe Giddens/PA Wire)
Alexander Butler27 February 2024 17:10
1709049962

Who is Peter Faulding? Diving expert called in to help with Nicola Bulley and missing toddler cases

Who is Peter Faulding? Diving expert called in to help with Nicola Bulley

Peter Faulding, who has worked on cases involving serial killers, has joined the hunt for missing toddler Xielo Maruziva

Alexander Butler27 February 2024 16:06
1709046668

Missing toddler was ‘cheeky, funny and friendly’, mother says

The missing two-year-old Xielo Maruziva was a “cheeky, funny and friendly” toddler who loved playing with his toys and watching cartoons, his mother said.

Xielo’s mother said: “Xielo is a cheeky, funny, friendly, smart, caring and independent little boy. He never fails to make me laugh or smile and always loves a cuddle and some kisses.

“Xielo loves playing with his toys and watching cartoons including Bino and Fino. Me, his dad and the whole family are so heartbroken at what has happened.

We thank everyone who has supported us and helped us during this time. We are extremely grateful for this.” All we want is for Xielo to be found as soon as possible. Thank you.”

Xielo was a ‘cheeky, funny and friendly’ toddler who loved playing with his toys and watching cartoons

(PA Media)
Alexander Butler27 February 2024 15:11
1709042419

Where is the River Soar?

View more
Alexander Butler27 February 2024 14:00
1709040639

Who is Peter Faulding? Diving expert called in to help with Nicola Bulley and missing toddler cases

Who is Peter Faulding? Diving expert called in to help with Nicola Bulley

Peter Faulding, who has worked on cases involving serial killers, has joined the hunt for missing toddler Xielo Maruziva

Alexander Butler27 February 2024 13:30
1709038839

Pictured: Specialist Group International search river

A team from the Specialist Group International search the River Soar on Tuesday

(Joe Giddens/PA Wire)
Alexander Butler27 February 2024 13:00
1709037558

Pictured: Specialist Group International search river

Police search teams (right) and Specialist Group International (left) have joined the search operation for two-year-old Xielo Maruziva

(Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

Specialist Group International stop underneath a bridge on the River Soar as they search for missing two-year-old Xielo Maruziva

(Joe Giddens/PA Wire)
Alexander Butler27 February 2024 12:39
1709033414

Where is the River Soar?

Alexander Butler27 February 2024 11:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in