Leicester river - latest: Nicola Bulley diving expert Peter Faulding joins search for missing two-year old boy
Diving expert Peter Faulding will join the search for toddler Xielo Maruziva who is missing in the River Soar
Leicester police provide update on search for toddler who fell into river
The diving expert who joined the hunt for missing mother Nicola Bulley last year has been called in to help find a missing toddler in Leicestershire.
Peter Faulding, 61, who claimed to have found Ms Bulley’s body within six minutes in the River Wyre, Lancashire, has been recruited to find missing two-year-old Xielo Maruziva.
The “creative little boy” has been been missing since 18 February after he fell into the River Soar, Leicester, while out with his family in Aylestone Meadows.
Mr Faulding claimed Xielo’s family had contacted him to request his help, but that his offer of support was ignored by police.
Now, Mr Faulding and experts from private company Specialist Group International (SGI) will join the operation after “further conversations with search specialists and Xielo’s family”.
The search for the boy is in its second week, with the focus on the stretch of river around Watermead Park and Birstall over the weekend, police said.
Who is Peter Faulding? Diving expert called in to help with Nicola Bulley and missing toddler cases
Who is Peter Faulding? Diving expert called in to help with Nicola Bulley
Peter Faulding, who has worked on cases involving serial killers, has joined the hunt for missing toddler Xielo Maruziva
Where is the River Soar?
Pictured: Peter Faulding joins search
Who is Peter Faulding? Diving expert called in to help with Nicola Bulley and missing toddler cases
Who is Peter Faulding? Diving expert called in to help with Nicola Bulley
Peter Faulding, who has worked on cases involving serial killers, has joined the hunt for missing toddler Xielo Maruziva
Missing toddler was ‘cheeky, funny and friendly’, mother says
The missing two-year-old Xielo Maruziva was a “cheeky, funny and friendly” toddler who loved playing with his toys and watching cartoons, his mother said.
Xielo’s mother said: “Xielo is a cheeky, funny, friendly, smart, caring and independent little boy. He never fails to make me laugh or smile and always loves a cuddle and some kisses.
“Xielo loves playing with his toys and watching cartoons including Bino and Fino. Me, his dad and the whole family are so heartbroken at what has happened.
We thank everyone who has supported us and helped us during this time. We are extremely grateful for this.” All we want is for Xielo to be found as soon as possible. Thank you.”
Where is the River Soar?
Who is Peter Faulding? Diving expert called in to help with Nicola Bulley and missing toddler cases
Who is Peter Faulding? Diving expert called in to help with Nicola Bulley
Peter Faulding, who has worked on cases involving serial killers, has joined the hunt for missing toddler Xielo Maruziva
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies