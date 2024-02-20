Leicester: Police dogs continue search for missing toddler in River Soar

Specialist dive teams continued to search overnight for a two-year-old boy who fell into the River Soar in Leicester.

Police dogs were also on the scene on Tuesday (20 February).

The child had been with family when he fell into the water in the Aylestone Meadows area, close to Marsden Lane, at around 5pm on Sunday 18 February.

A man who was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure has been discharged, Leicestershire Police said.

Assistant chief constable Michaela Kerr said police are doing everything they can to find the boy “as quickly as possible”.