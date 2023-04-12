‘A double life’: Quarter of LGBT+ young people hide their sexuality at work

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A quarter of young LGBT+ adults disguise their sexuality at work and many earn less money than straight colleagues, according to a new study.

Research, by Just Like Us, a charity which supports LGBT+ young people, discovered gay men were the most likely to say they concealed their sexuality at work, with some 31 per cent saying this.

The report discovered straight women were almost twice as likely to have a salary of less than £19,999 than their straight male counterparts - with 20 per cent earning this amount, in comparison to 12 per cent of straight men.

Researchers, who polled 3,695 young people aged between 18 and 25, found young adults who were LGBT+ made less than their straight peers.

While 24 per cent of LGBT+ young adults earned an annual salary of less than £19,999, 16 per cent of non-LGBT+ young adults made this amount each year. Lesbians were the most likely to earn this annual salary - with a third of lesbians polled making £19,999 or less each year.

Sam Harvey told The Independent he went back into the closet when starting a job for the probation service - adding he felt like he was living a “double life”.

The 25-year-old added: “At uni, you are open to express who you are. In the world of work, you don’t know the environment you are getting into, you don’t know what your colleagues are like. I stopped dying my hair, I was careful about how I talked.

“My room mate had a joke that I had a straight voice in Zoom meetings. There were a few off-hand homophobic comments. If I had been less in the closet, I wondered would it have been worse.

“You are leading a double life - you can’t be who you truly are. I referred to my boyfriend as my partner. I stopped enjoying being there. I was putting on my work mask.”

Mr Harvey said the ordeal damaged his mental health and he struggled to sleep - adding he would experience physical symptoms of stress, with his allergies flaring up.

Mr Harvey said going back into the closet prevented him from properly “connecting with” colleagues. He left his job in the probation service in February this year and now works for leading LGBT+ rights charity Stonewall, he added.

“Now I am more in touch with work colleagues,” Mr Harvey explained. “I feel like I am not hiding who I am”.

The new research found one in five LGBT+ young adults had been forced to endure bullying at work, in comparison to 14 per cent of non-LGBT+ young adults.

While researchers discovered transgender young adults were the least likely to be employed, with some 56 per cent saying they didn’t have a job.

Amy Ashenden, the acting chief executive of Just Like Us, said: “It is extremely concerning that LGBT+ young adults face so many challenges in the workplace that, in 2023, a quarter go back into the closet when starting a job.

“Our research shows young women suffer from lower salaries and a potential gender pay gap very early on in their careers, but LGBT+ women and trans people are hit even harder.

“These high levels of workplace bullying and what appears to be a LGBT+ pay gap among the youngest in our workforces should be a real cause for concern. Workplaces must do more on LGBT+ inclusion, and LGBT+ young people are eager for their support.”

Ms Ashenden noted their research discovered “there are ways” workplaces can “tackle these issues” - such as via their charity’s Ambassador Programme which connects young LGBT+ adults with mentors.