Lidl in another dig at M&S after Percy Pig ice cream row

Lidl has stepped in to support a small ice cream shop which was forced to change the name of its Percy Pig ice cream by M&S.

Fabio’s Gelato, based in Hitchin, Herfordshire, was sent a letter earlier this month from M&S over its new “Perky Pig” ice cream flavour, which contained the famous sweet from the retailer.

The shop was told they weren’t allowed to use the name Percy Pig or one similar to it as it can only be used on official M&S products.

Now rival supermarket Lidl has waded into the discussion, allowing them to use the name of its hippo-shaped treats instead.

In a Facebook post, Fabio’s Gelato said: “Wow! A huge thank you to Lidl GB we can now call our piggy gelato ‘Henry Hippo’.”

Fabio Vincineti, who owns the ice cream shop with his wife Hannah said: “Just before the King’s coronation we made the ice cream and advertised it.

“The day we actually started selling it was the day we were sent the letter. It said we were more than welcome to use the product but not the name.”

He continued: “The letter was really fair and was a nice way of saying stop using the name.

“I get they’ve worked really hard to create the brand name, so it’s understandable. They gave us alternative name ideas and even sent a packet of sweets.

“It’s the first time we’ve been sent a letter like this. We always just thought we were too small - we’re a drop in the ocean. To be spotted by them is quite flattering really.

“Because M&S have done so well with the brand I know they get copied by other supermarkets a lot - we even tweeted Aldi as a joke asking for a chat.”

Lidl has made another dig at M&S by allowing Fabio’s Gelato to use the name of its Henry Hippo sweets (PA Wire)

The ice cream shop has now revealed Lidl got in touch via a letter to show their support.

Lidl’s letter said: “Hello Fabio, we’ve been reading all about your ‘piggy pickle’ and wanted to reach out for a ‘Lidl’ inspiration for your next flavour courtesey of our very own ‘Henry Hippos’.

“Sending you a bumper load to work your gelato magic with. What’s more we’d be simply honoured if you were to name it ‘Henry Hippo ice cream’!”

In a post on Facebook, Fabio’s Gelato said: “What an amazing letter to receive. We can now make a bumper load of delicious Henry Hippo Gelato thanks to all the goodies they sent.

“We hope everyone who’s come in to try the flavour has enjoyed it as much as we have.”

In its original letter to Fabio’s, M&S said: “While we are flattered that you have been inspired to create a flavour based on our Percy Pig sweets, and in no way wish to stop you selling this flavour or from using our sweets to top it, we would be grateful if you could avoid using the name Percy Pig to do so.

“Percy Pig is one of our ‘’hero’’ brands and we own trade marks to protect it. We risk losing those trade marks (and more importantly to us, consumers will no longer be confident Percy Pig-branded products originate from M&S) if we do not take steps to stop others from using them without our permission.

“We hope you understand how important it is for us to protect our brand. However, we also understand that mistakes are easily made in this area and we are keen to resolve this amicably.”

The chain shop then asked Fabio’s to confirm it had changed the name of the ice cream within 14 days.

The Independent has contacted M&S and Lidl for a comment.