Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Percy Pig is no longer just for eating – you can now wear the sweet’s distinctive pink colour on your nails, courtesy of Marks and Spencer’s collaboration with Nails Inc.

Not only is this nail-polish set perfect for giving yourself a cute manicure but, when it dries, it releases the signature Percy Pig scent we all know and love.

Nails Inc is known for its interesting and novelty colours and designs and has now created a hot- and baby-pink duo as an ode to the popular pig.

The polishes are priced at £15 and come in the standard Nails Inc longwear formular – so you can enjoy your new nails for many days to come.

If you’re looking for perfect stocking fillers this Christmas, the M&S website could be a good place to start.

Read more:

Percy Pig scented nail polish duo: £15, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks and Spencer)

Pink is a trendy colour to paint your nails and the Percy Pig collaboration nail polish is proving to be very popular – with hundreds of customers viewing the stock page online. Whether you want to paint your nails a block pink colour, alternating shades, draw little Percies on your fingertips or create a bespoke nail-art design, there are plenty of options with this set.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on beauty brands, try the links below:

Looking for more festive recommendations? Read our guide to the best gifts to get a beauty buff this Christmas