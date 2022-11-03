Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

M&S’s letterbox gifts for Christmas 2022 include Colin the Caterpillar and Percy Pig – and they are just £18

There’s no better way to get into the festive spirit

Amira Arasteh
Thursday 03 November 2022 10:22
<p>From shortbread trees and chocolate coins to caterpillar fruit gums and candy-cane sweets, there’s plenty to tuck into </p>

From shortbread trees and chocolate coins to caterpillar fruit gums and candy-cane sweets, there’s plenty to tuck into

(Marks and Spencer)

Letterbox gifts remain one of the more genius inventions, providing the perfect present solution when you need to send something to a friend or family in a hurry – and Christmas is no exception.

Despite being known as a cheap gift option, that doesn’t take away from the thought and effort that goes into getting them, nor the positive reaction when received. With M&S launching three new sets, the offering for Christmas 2022 just got better.

The family brand does tend to know what it’s good at: food, hosiery, lingerie – and it can add gifts and special occasions to the list too. After all, if Colin the Caterpillar can’t bring about some Yuletide joy, who can?

From classic British shortbread – it tastes better at Christmas – to Colin and Percy treats, the letterbox gifts are set to make perfect alternatives to a tin of chocolates this Christmas, and will go hand-in-hand with a festive card.

If you’re looking for easy gifts that still generate a happy face or two around the holidays, M&S and its new letterbox presents might be a good place to start.

Read more:

Christmas treats letterbox gift: £18, marksandspencer.com

(Marks and Spencer)

The perfect present for someone who’s always looking for a sweet treat to snack on, this letterbox gift contains some of Marks and Spencers’ finest confectionery. With mini shortbread trees, chocolate coins, chocolate sprouts, a chocolate Santa and a ‘merry mix up’ treat bag, there’s plenty to tuck into across the festive season – though we’re not sure how long they’ll last. This gift also comes with Christmas jokes to keep family and friends entertained.

Buy now

Christmas Colin the Caterpillar letterbox gift: £18, marksandspencer.com

(Marks and Spencer)

For those who insist on a Colin the Caterpillar birthday cake, this letterbox gift is themed perfectly. Including a chocolate net, two hot chocolate stirrers, a giant Colin chocolate face, Colin chocolate Santa faces – plus caterpillar fruit gums and candy-cane sweets, whoever receives this certainly won’t be missing their birthday during the festive season.

Buy now

Christmas Percy Pig letterbox gift: £18, marksandspencer.com

(Marks and Spencer)

If you prefer sweets rather than chocolate, the Percy Pig letterbox gift is the one to go for. Filled with Percy Piglet, Percymas and Percy’s Little Helper sweets, there’s also some chocolate pennies in there – just in case. This gift set also comes with a tote bag – because you can never have too many.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on food and drink, try the links below:

Looking for more festive recommendations? Read our guide to the best gifts to get your grandma this Christmas

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in