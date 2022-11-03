The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
M&S’s letterbox gifts for Christmas 2022 include Colin the Caterpillar and Percy Pig – and they are just £18
There’s no better way to get into the festive spirit
Letterbox gifts remain one of the more genius inventions, providing the perfect present solution when you need to send something to a friend or family in a hurry – and Christmas is no exception.
Despite being known as a cheap gift option, that doesn’t take away from the thought and effort that goes into getting them, nor the positive reaction when received. With M&S launching three new sets, the offering for Christmas 2022 just got better.
The family brand does tend to know what it’s good at: food, hosiery, lingerie – and it can add gifts and special occasions to the list too. After all, if Colin the Caterpillar can’t bring about some Yuletide joy, who can?
From classic British shortbread – it tastes better at Christmas – to Colin and Percy treats, the letterbox gifts are set to make perfect alternatives to a tin of chocolates this Christmas, and will go hand-in-hand with a festive card.
If you’re looking for easy gifts that still generate a happy face or two around the holidays, M&S and its new letterbox presents might be a good place to start.
Read more:
Christmas treats letterbox gift: £18, marksandspencer.com
The perfect present for someone who’s always looking for a sweet treat to snack on, this letterbox gift contains some of Marks and Spencers’ finest confectionery. With mini shortbread trees, chocolate coins, chocolate sprouts, a chocolate Santa and a ‘merry mix up’ treat bag, there’s plenty to tuck into across the festive season – though we’re not sure how long they’ll last. This gift also comes with Christmas jokes to keep family and friends entertained.
Christmas Colin the Caterpillar letterbox gift: £18, marksandspencer.com
For those who insist on a Colin the Caterpillar birthday cake, this letterbox gift is themed perfectly. Including a chocolate net, two hot chocolate stirrers, a giant Colin chocolate face, Colin chocolate Santa faces – plus caterpillar fruit gums and candy-cane sweets, whoever receives this certainly won’t be missing their birthday during the festive season.
Christmas Percy Pig letterbox gift: £18, marksandspencer.com
If you prefer sweets rather than chocolate, the Percy Pig letterbox gift is the one to go for. Filled with Percy Piglet, Percymas and Percy’s Little Helper sweets, there’s also some chocolate pennies in there – just in case. This gift set also comes with a tote bag – because you can never have too many.
