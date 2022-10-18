Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Lego sets offer the perfect way to keep the kids entertained and away from screens at the best of times, but in the lead-up to Christmas, if you’re looking for a fun, festive activity, its builds are the perfect answer.

Once again, the toy brand has delivered a seriously impressive range of Yuletide sets, with the most popular currently being its Christmas high street.

During and after the building process, the 1,514-piece set will undoubtedly evoke all those festive feelings. The winter village scene consists of a toyshop, music shop and happy Christmas shoppers, making it a great model to have on display.

But this isn’t the only festive set that you’ll want to have on display. You can also get your hands on everything from a Home Alone build to an elf’s clubhouse.

To build the excitement, below you’ll find a selection of the Christmas sets you need to get your hands on ahead of the holiday season.

Read more:

Lego 10308 Christmas high street: £89.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

This Christmas high street landscape would make the perfect addition to any festive decor within your home. With a whopping 1,514 pieces, the build is packed full of Yuletide fun and cheer, consisting of a toyshop, music shop and happy Christmas shoppers, as well as shopkeepers and cosy apartments. What’s more, the minifigures can ride through the snow on a festive-looking tram, which you can even motorise.

Buy now

Lego Santa’s visit 10293: £89.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

If you already have one of Lego’s winter village scenes and want to create an impressive display, this hard to find set shows Santa doing his present drop. Offering the perfect cosy project for families to do together, the 1,445-piece model consists of an intricate Christmas house with a range of jolly features, such as stockings on the fireplace and a chimney for Father Christmas to drop through.

Buy now

Lego elf club house 10275: £79.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

Have yourself a merry little Christmas with this quaint home where Santa’s little helpers live and enjoy their time off. The set comes complete with four mini elves, as well as a waffle machine, a triple-decker bed with glowing light, a chimney and a sleigh.

Buy now

Lego Home Alone 21330: £259.99, Lego.com

(Lego)

This McCallister mansion is instantly recognisable: it’s definitely time to relive the Christmas classic with this 3,955-piece Lego set. It features five minifigures, including, of course, the wet bandits (the burglars), as well as a screaming Kevin. It’s said to be packed full of items that hark back to some of the most notorious scenes from the film.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on Lego, try the links below:

Looking for more festive recommendations? Read our guide to the best Lego advent calendars