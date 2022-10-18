The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Lego’s Christmas high street offers festive fun for all the family – here’s where to buy the seasonal sets
Prepare to build the excitement with some sets ‘Yule’ love
Lego sets offer the perfect way to keep the kids entertained and away from screens at the best of times, but in the lead-up to Christmas, if you’re looking for a fun, festive activity, its builds are the perfect answer.
Once again, the toy brand has delivered a seriously impressive range of Yuletide sets, with the most popular currently being its Christmas high street.
During and after the building process, the 1,514-piece set will undoubtedly evoke all those festive feelings. The winter village scene consists of a toyshop, music shop and happy Christmas shoppers, making it a great model to have on display.
But this isn’t the only festive set that you’ll want to have on display. You can also get your hands on everything from a Home Alone build to an elf’s clubhouse.
To build the excitement, below you’ll find a selection of the Christmas sets you need to get your hands on ahead of the holiday season.
Read more:
Lego 10308 Christmas high street: £89.99, Lego.com
This Christmas high street landscape would make the perfect addition to any festive decor within your home. With a whopping 1,514 pieces, the build is packed full of Yuletide fun and cheer, consisting of a toyshop, music shop and happy Christmas shoppers, as well as shopkeepers and cosy apartments. What’s more, the minifigures can ride through the snow on a festive-looking tram, which you can even motorise.
Lego Santa’s visit 10293: £89.99, Lego.com
If you already have one of Lego’s winter village scenes and want to create an impressive display, this hard to find set shows Santa doing his present drop. Offering the perfect cosy project for families to do together, the 1,445-piece model consists of an intricate Christmas house with a range of jolly features, such as stockings on the fireplace and a chimney for Father Christmas to drop through.
Lego elf club house 10275: £79.99, Lego.com
Have yourself a merry little Christmas with this quaint home where Santa’s little helpers live and enjoy their time off. The set comes complete with four mini elves, as well as a waffle machine, a triple-decker bed with glowing light, a chimney and a sleigh.
Lego Home Alone 21330: £259.99, Lego.com
This McCallister mansion is instantly recognisable: it’s definitely time to relive the Christmas classic with this 3,955-piece Lego set. It features five minifigures, including, of course, the wet bandits (the burglars), as well as a screaming Kevin. It’s said to be packed full of items that hark back to some of the most notorious scenes from the film.
Looking for more festive recommendations? Read our guide to the best Lego advent calendars
