Forget a measly piece of chocolate each day, these Lego advent calendars will make every December morning a thrill, as, inside, you’ll find a mini build, mini figure or accessory behind every single door.

This year, Lego has launched five new advent calendars for Christmas. There are two from Lego’s own friends and city ranges and three from big-name franchises, including Harry Potter, Marvel Studios’ The Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Wars. So, there’s likely to be something for every man, woman and child.

For real Lego fans, the calendars are a great way to get your hands on unusual or limited-edition pieces. While true obsessives will be particularly keen on any mini figures wearing special festive clothes.

Although, younger children may need some help with more-complicated builds, the calendars are suitable for all ages but they don’t come with written instructions like normal Lego kits. Still, they’re also a good way to encourage children to practise fine motor skill and use patience. Plus, the gifts inside will last well into the new year.

As an added bonus, the boxes for all these calendars turn into play scenes once the doors have been opened. Just bear in mind the Lego advent calendars are very popular each year, so we’d recommend buying early to secure the one you want.

How we tested

We couldn’t wait until December, so we opened all the doors to these advent calendars early, to see which one was really worth buying. With the help of our willing junior testers, we built all the models inside, and judged how appealing the gifts were.

We also noted if there were any particularly exciting surprises inside and how challenging the builds were. And we considered if each calendar worked out as good value for money and which one we’d love the most when counting down to the big day.

The best Lego advent calendars for 2022 are: