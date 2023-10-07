Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lidl urgently recalls popular chicken product which might contain plastic

Customer urged to return Red Hen Battered Chicken Dippers

Jabed Ahmed
Saturday 07 October 2023 11:43
Comments
Lidl said sales jumped 18.8% to £9.3 billion over the year (PA)
Lidl said sales jumped 18.8% to £9.3 billion over the year (PA)
(PA Archive)

Lidl has issued an urgent recall for its chicken dippers over fears they may contain plastic.

The discount supermarket chain has asked customers to check if they purchased Red Hen Battered Chicken Dippers.

Lidl warned that the popular food product may “contain pieces of hard blue plastic” and said it could be unsafe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued an alert overnight, telling customers who bought the affected item to return it for a full refund.

According to the recall notice, the affected product has a best-before date of 02/25 and a Batch Code of 306931400. 

The Food Standards Agency’s alert said: “Lidl GB is recalling the above mentioned product due to the potential presence of hard blue plastic.

According to the recall notice, the affected product has a best before date of 02/25 and a Batch Code of 306931400. 

(Lidl )

Recommended

“If you have bought the above product we advise you not to eat it.

“Customers are asked to return this product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your co-operation.’

Just last month, Lidl recalled McEnnedy Corn Dogs because Listeria monocytogenes was found in the product and accompanying sauce.

Recommended

Listeria monocytogenes causes the infection listeriosis, and symptoms are similar to the flu, including high temperature, muscle aches or pains, chills, and diarrhoea. In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

Lidl GB is the UK’s sixth-largest supermarket, with more than 960 stores nationwide.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in