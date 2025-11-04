Onboard train worker who tried to protect others has always been a hero – family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a member of onboard train staff who was seriously injured while trying to protect those around him during a mass stabbing on a high-speed service in Cambridgeshire have said he has always been a hero.

Samir Zitouni, known as Sam, was working onboard the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train from Doncaster to London on Saturday.

The 48-year-old customer experience host “did not hesitate as he stepped forward to protect those around him”, his employer said.

British Transport Police said on Tuesday that an LNER worker remains in hospital in a stable condition but critically unwell.

LNER said Mr Zitouni, who has worked for the firm for more than 20 years, has been credited with helping to save multiple lives after passengers came under threat.

David Horne, LNER managing director, said: “In a moment of crisis, Sam did not hesitate as he stepped forward to protect those around him.

“His actions were incredibly brave, and we are so proud of him, and of all our colleagues who acted with such courage that evening.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Sam and his family.

“We will continue to support them and wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

Mr Zitouni’s role is dedicated to supporting customers.

Mr Zitouni’s family said in a statement released by LNER: “We have been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and kindness shown to Sam, and by the many well wishes for his recovery.

“The care provided by the hospital and the support from his colleagues at LNER has been incredible.

“We are immensely proud of Sam and his courage.

“The police called him a hero on Saturday evening, but to us – he’s always been a hero.”

Anthony Williams, 32, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after several people were stabbed on an LNER train from Doncaster to London on Saturday.

He is also charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on December 1.

Saturday’s attack is understood to have started shortly after the train left Peterborough station.

Passengers pulled the emergency alarms on the LNER service.

Train driver Andrew Johnson, who served in the Royal Navy for 17 years, contacted a signaller and requested an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon station.

Ten patients were taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and one patient self-presented, British Transport Police said on Tuesday.

Six patients have been discharged, four patients remain stable and one, an LNER member of staff, remains stable but critically unwell, BTP said.