London flooding news – live: Tube travel chaos as torrential downpour causes severe delays on Underground
Flash flooding and thunderclaps battered parts of London on Monday, causing severe delays and cancellations across the capital’s Underground network.
While eight TfL lines were either damaged or affected last night, the number had reduced to four this morning.
There is currently no service on the Circle line and the Hammersmith and City line is part suspended between Hammersmith and Edgware Road. The District line is also part suspended between Earl’s Court and Edgware Road / South Kensington, while the Overground has no service between Stratford and Richmond / Clapham Junction.
TfL warned on its website other routes may experience “minor” or “severe” delays, but are running nonetheless, while dozens of social media users continued to take to Twitter today, posting videos of streets and waterlogged train tracks.
Elsewhere, there were also reports of floods in Preston, northern England, and Dorset in the southwest of the country.
More than 100 Kensington and Chelsea residents moved to hotels
Some 120 people living in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea were placed in hotels on Monday night, a spokesman for the area said, following flash flooding in the area.
“Our housing management and hub teams will be calling residents today to check on their welfare, both in the hotels and council residents who might need extra support,” he told The Independent.
North Kensington Library and Central Kensington Library are both closed this morning having been hit by floodwater.
“Residents in doubt should keep an eye on our social media channels and website or call our customer service centre for support. Anyone in immediate danger related to flooding should call 999,” the spokesman added.
Railway bosses admit ‘much disruption is likely’ after flooding
It’s not just the Underground network experiencing delays this morning. South Western Railway and Thameslink also reported disruptions.
A Network Rail spokesperson told the Evening Standard earlier: “Engineers worked through the night to clear flood water and inspect and repair tracks and equipment.
“Main line services are running this morning although a number of trains and crews are out of place so some disruption remains likely.”
Network Rail added that the line between Kilburn Junction and Euston remains blocked, which will affect London Overground services throughout the day. “We’d advise everyone to check their journey before they travel,” the company said.
Euston did, however, tweet that its services had returned and were “running in and out of [the] station this morning”.
Kilburn GP forced to close due to ‘water damage’
A GP practice in northwest London has announced it will “covert all face to face appointments to telephone calls” due to flooding damage in some of its consulting rooms.
TV presenter blames ‘wet wipes’ for damage caused by flooding
Kirstie Allsopp, best known for co-presenting the Channel 4 property show Location, Location, Location, appears to believe wet wipes are the reason for the “£millions of damage” caused by flash flooding in London.
In a tweet, she advised the government to ban their use “immediately”.
It comes after reports suggested drains and sewers burst on Monday night, contributing to roads and train tracks becoming waterlogged in various parts of London - most prominently north and southwest.
Breakdown of London Underground disruptions today
Transport for London (TfL) said these are the delays and suspensions to watch out for on the capital’s tube network this morning.
Circle - suspended
There is no service due to flooding on the track at Royal Oak. Underground tickets will be accepted on local bus services via any reasonable route.
District - part suspended and severe delays
Currently no service from Turnham Green, Richmond and Earl’s Court to Edgware Road / South Kensington while signalling issues caused by flooding at Gunnersbury are resolved.
Severe delays on the rest of the line, meaning London Underground tickets will be accepted on London Buses, C2C and South Western Railway. “Please use other routes to complete your journey if possible,” TfL advised.
Hammersmith and City - part suspended
Again no service, this time between Hammersmith and Edgware Road due to flooding on the track at Royal Oak. But there is good service on the rest of the line.
London Overground - part suspended, severe and minor delays
There is no service from Camden Road to Richmond / Shepherds Bush and Euston to Kilburn High Road while infrastructure damaged by flooding is repaired.
Severe delays are being experienced from Kilburn High Road to Watford Junction and Barking to Gospel Oak.
Meanwhile, there are minor delays from Highbury & Islington to West Croydon / Crystal Palace / Clapham Junction and Clapham Junction to Shepherds Bush.
All other lines have good services, according to TfL.
Footage of Sloan Square tube station flooded
Flash floods in London see tubes suspended and stations closed
London was hit by a series of flash floods after heavy rain pelted the capital on Monday.
Residents in a number of areas such as South Hampstead, West Hampstead, Raynes Park, Friern Barnet, Isleworth and Wimbledon took to social media to post videos of the scenes and expressing shock at finding whole roads in their neighbourhoods submerged underwater on Monday
Underground stations, including Hampstead stations in north London and Wimbledon in the south, were forced to draw their barriers due to the heavy rainfall. One video posted on Twitter shows water pouring in down the stairs at Sloane Square’s station, reports Charlene Rodrigues.
Flash floods in London after torrential rain batters capital
Cars are marooned in several parts of south west London, as blustery winds and torrential downpours hit the capital
