✕ Close London roads are underwater after torrential rain

Flash flooding and thunderclaps battered parts of London on Monday, causing severe delays and cancellations across the capital’s Underground network.

While eight TfL lines were either damaged or affected last night, the number had reduced to four this morning.

There is currently no service on the Circle line and the Hammersmith and City line is part suspended between Hammersmith and Edgware Road. The District line is also part suspended between Earl’s Court and Edgware Road / South Kensington, while the Overground has no service between Stratford and Richmond / Clapham Junction.

TfL warned on its website other routes may experience “minor” or “severe” delays, but are running nonetheless, while dozens of social media users continued to take to Twitter today, posting videos of streets and waterlogged train tracks.

Elsewhere, there were also reports of floods in Preston, northern England, and Dorset in the southwest of the country.