Torrential rain hit London on Monday afternoon leading to flooding across the capital

Footage taken from the top deck of a bus shows cars driving through one flooded road near Park Royal.

Elsewhere, flash floods caused disruption in South Hampstead, Raynes Park and White City.

The London Fire Brigade took more than 150 calls reporting flooding across London and urged the public to take care during severe weather conditions.

“During a flood, don’t go out unless you have to. Avoid walking through flood water and take extra care on the roads,” the service tweeted.