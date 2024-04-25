Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

On Tuesday, spooked one-tonne cavalry horses threw off their army riders before smashing into a tour bus and taxis, leaving a 5-mile-long bloody trail in their wake through London.

Three soldiers were among those injured and were rushed to hospital, while a fourth soldier was also thrown from their horse but remained unharmed.

Pictures and videos of the horses were shared on social media, with a black horse colliding into a taxi and a white horse left drenched in blood after smashing the windscreen of a double-decker bus.

Follow live updates here

Two of the five Household Cavalry horses that rampaged through central London suffered serious injuries but are still alive, according to a minister.

But what is the Household Cavalry? The Independent takes a look below.

One of the horses was covered in blood as two of the animals galloped in the road near Aldwych, London ( PA Wire )

What is the Household Cavalry?

Formed in 1992, The Household Cavalry is made up of the two most senior regiments in the British Army: The Life Guards and The Blues & Royals.

It is divided into the Household Cavalry Regiment and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, according to its website.

The Household Cavalry Regiment, based at Combermere Barracks in Windsor, is the corps’s operational wing of four squadrons - and fights as part of the Royal Armoured Corps.

The regiment had squadrons on duty with the United Nations in Bosnia in 1994-95 and with Nato forces in Kosovo in 1999. It also fought in Afghanistan in 2006.

Two of the five Household Cavalry horses that rampaged through central London suffered serious injuries but are still alive ( Philipe Orome/PA Wire )

What is the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment?

The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment is the ceremonial face of the regiment, conducting mounted state and public duties in London.

It carries out the ceremonial duties from Hyde Park Barracks in London. It consists of one squadron from The Life Guards, one from The Blues and Royals and one joint Headquarters Squadron.

Members of the regiment take part in many of the great state occasions such as Trooping the Colour and the State Opening of Parliament. They also stand sentry at Horse Guards, once the official entrance to St James’s Palace and Whitehall Palace.

Four officers from the Household Cavalry guard the Queen’s coffin in 2022 ( PA Wire )

How are the horses chosen?

The horses of the Household Cavalry often have a prominent role in royal ceremonies in the UK. The horses are chosen for their height (at least 168cm) and strength as they need to be able to carry a soldier plus kit for a long period of time, according to forces.net.

The horses are trained for several months and ridden on the streets of London to get used to heavy traffic and loud noises, including gun salutes and military bands. Each horse is usually assigned to one specific soldier.