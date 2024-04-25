✕ Close Blood-soaked horses run loose in London after breaking free from Household Cavalry

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two of the five horses that rampaged through central London suffered serious injuries but are still alive, a minister had said.

Vida and Quaker who ran more than five miles from Buckingham Palace Road to Limehouse, east London are now back at its barracks being looked after by vets.

Defence minister James Cartlidge told Sky News: “Obviously it was quite dramatic coverage but I just want to stress that it was an exceptional event.

“There were five horses they have all been recovered. Three of them are fine, two are unfortunately in a relatively very serious condition and, obviously, we will be monitoring their situation.”

Asked by Kay Burley if they are still alive, he replied “As I understand it they are in a serious condition but still alive.”

Three soldiers were among those injured with a British Army spokesperson saying the soldiers were taken to hospital and that a fourth soldier was thrown from their horse but remained unharmed.

Pictures and videos of the horses were shared on social media, with a black horse colliding into a taxi and another smashing the windscreen of a double-decker bus.

The animals, which form part of the Household Cavalry, are understood to have become spooked by falling concrete during their daily morning exercise.