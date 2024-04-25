London horses – live: Runaway horses in serious condition but still alive minister says
Cavalry horses Vida and Quaker were seen running in the road near Aldwych on Wednesday morning
Two of the five horses that rampaged through central London suffered serious injuries but are still alive, a minister had said.
Vida and Quaker who ran more than five miles from Buckingham Palace Road to Limehouse, east London are now back at its barracks being looked after by vets.
Defence minister James Cartlidge told Sky News: “Obviously it was quite dramatic coverage but I just want to stress that it was an exceptional event.
“There were five horses they have all been recovered. Three of them are fine, two are unfortunately in a relatively very serious condition and, obviously, we will be monitoring their situation.”
Asked by Kay Burley if they are still alive, he replied “As I understand it they are in a serious condition but still alive.”
Three soldiers were among those injured with a British Army spokesperson saying the soldiers were taken to hospital and that a fourth soldier was thrown from their horse but remained unharmed.
Pictures and videos of the horses were shared on social media, with a black horse colliding into a taxi and another smashing the windscreen of a double-decker bus.
The animals, which form part of the Household Cavalry, are understood to have become spooked by falling concrete during their daily morning exercise.
Minister gives update on horses condition
The Independent was given footage showing Quaker the white horse suffering a leg injury.
Three soldiers among those injured, army says
Three soldiers were among those injured after a number of military horses broke loose and caused carnage in central London before being captured.
A British Army spokesperson said the soldiers were taken to hospital and that a fourt soldier was thrown from their horse but was unharmed.
The London Ambulance Service says it treated four injured people in total and took four people to hospital after the incident. It is not clear who the fourth injury was.
Bolting horses was like a ‘weird dream’, witness says
A management consultant from London who saw two military horses bolt through the capital said it was “gruesome” and “like a weird dream”.
Tula, 28, from south London, was on the 172 bus to Aldwych when she saw two horses gallop past her and said members of the public looked “shocked” at the incident.
She told said: “I got off the 172 bus which ends at Aldwych and two horses went flying past. One black, one white.
“The white one was drenched in blood from the chest down and they were galloping through the traffic at speed.
“People were stopping in the street shocked. The horses were running into fast-moving traffic and seemed terrified.
“Some unmarked police cars were chasing after them, which didn’t seem to be helping. I felt shocked. It was pretty gruesome. Felt like a weird dream.”
Ambulance service responded to ‘several calls'
The London Ambulance Service responded to several calls this morning as blood-soaked cavalry horses rampaged through the capital.
In an updated statement, the service said “We responded to several calls regarding an incident with horses on the loose in central London this morning.
“We sent multiple resources to the three scenes including ambulance crews, paramedics in response cars, and an incident response officer.
“We treated four patients in total and took them all to hospital and have now been stood down.”
Witness recalls chaos as blood-soaked horses ran loose through London
A witness has recalled the chaos he saw as blood-soaked horses ran loose through central London after breaking free from the Household Cavalry on Wednesday, 24 April. Jordan Pettitt, a photographer with PA Media, was in Aldwych working when the animals charged past him. He was able to take pictures of the horses running past at speed. Mr Pettitt described the chaos to Sky News as a “surreal” moment. “It’s not something I would ever expect to see in London, nor would anyone,” he added, before wishing those injured a speedy recovery. Four people were taken to hospital after they were injured in the incident.
Watch: Escapee cavalry horse appears to have injured leg as army locate missing animal
What are cavalry horses?
The horses of the Household Cavalry often have a prominent role in royal ceremonies in the UK.
The animals are chosen for their height (at least 168cm) and strength as they need to be able to carry a soldier plus kit for a long period of time, according to forces.net.
The horses are trained for several months and ridden on the streets of London to get used to heavy traffic and loud noises, including gun salutes and military bands.
A timeline of the runaway cavalry horses’ movements that left four in hospital
London horses: A timeline of the runaway cavalry horses movements
Two rampant horses covered a great distance in central London, leaving four injured
Clean-up crews in area where two horses were found
Shortly before midday, clean-up workers from TFL arrived at the scene in Limehouse where two horses were recovered.
One of the men said they had also attended the scene where a different horse crashed into a tour bus in central London.
He explained that they normally attend other types of traffic accidents, according to the BBC.
