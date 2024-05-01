✕ Close Blood-soaked horses run loose in London after breaking free from Household Cavalry

Two Household Cavalry horses injured last week after bolting through central London are making progress, the army has said.

In an update on Monday, the army also said the two of the soldiers hurt when the horses escaped were still receiving treatment but were expected to make a full recovery.

“Two horses underwent surgery. One, Quaker, a Cavalry black, has shown significant improvement and progresses towards what is expected to be a full recovery,” the army said in a statement on X.

“The other horse, Vida, a grey, continues to make progress. He remains under close and careful professional veterinary observation as his wounds heal.”

The statement added: “Of the soldiers injured, two are still undergoing treatment in hospital but will make a full recovery. The remainder have returned to work.

“We are so thankful for everyone’s concern and expressions of support, and for all those involved in their care.”