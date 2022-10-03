London Marathon runner dies after collapsing during race
A total of 13 London Marathon runners have died in the past four decades
A London Marathon runner has died after collapsing during the race.
The 36-year-old man died in hospital after Sunday’s event. He collapsed about three miles before finishing the 26.2-mile race that stretched from southeast to central London.
He is the 13th runner to have died during the London Marathon since the annual event started to be held in 1981.
Further details of his identity will not be released as his family has requested privacy.
In a statement, the organisers of the marathon said: “With deep sadness, we confirm the death of a participant in the 2022 TCS London Marathon.
“A 36-year-old man from South East England collapsed between mile 23 and mile 24 and, although he received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance was on the scene within three minutes, he died later in hospital.
“Everyone involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express sincere condolences to his family and friends.
“The family has requested privacy and no further details will be released in accordance with their wishes.
“The cause of death will be established later through medical examination.”
More than 40,000 runners took part in the race from Greenwich to The Mall, near Buckingham Palace, via landmarks including the Cutty Sark and Tower Bridge.
Kenya’s Amos Kipruto won the elite men’s title in 2:04:38 on his debut.
Ethiopia’s 23-year-old Yalemzerf Yehualaw became the youngest ever female winner with a time of 2:17:25.
The race saw a total of 18 Guinness World Record titles broken.
This year, the race was held in October for the third time since 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.
Next year, it will return to its usual time of April.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies