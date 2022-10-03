London Marathon runner dies after collapsing during race

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A London Marathon runner has died after collapsing during the race.

The 36-year-old man died in hospital after Sunday’s event. He collapsed about three miles before finishing the 26.2-mile race that stretched from southeast to central London.

He is the 13th runner to have died during the London Marathon since the annual event started to be held in 1981.

Further details of his identity will not be released as his family has requested privacy.

In a statement, the organisers of the marathon said: “With deep sadness, we confirm the death of a participant in the 2022 TCS London Marathon.

“A 36-year-old man from South East England collapsed between mile 23 and mile 24 and, although he received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance was on the scene within three minutes, he died later in hospital.

“Everyone involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express sincere condolences to his family and friends.

“The family has requested privacy and no further details will be released in accordance with their wishes.

“The cause of death will be established later through medical examination.”

More than 40,000 runners took part in the race from Greenwich to The Mall, near Buckingham Palace, via landmarks including the Cutty Sark and Tower Bridge.

Kenya’s Amos Kipruto won the elite men’s title in 2:04:38 on his debut.

Ethiopia’s 23-year-old Yalemzerf Yehualaw became the youngest ever female winner with a time of 2:17:25.

The race saw a total of 18 Guinness World Record titles broken.

This year, the race was held in October for the third time since 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

Next year, it will return to its usual time of April.