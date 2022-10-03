A day of fun, fast times and emotional challenges was had by the thousands of runners who took part in the London Marathon on Sunday (2 October).

More than 40,000 people set off for the annual 26.2-mile run from Blackheath in south-east London to the finish line on The Mall.

The men’s race was won by Kenya’s Amos Kipruto in a time of two hours, four minutes and 39 seconds, while Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw won the women’s race in a time of two hours, 17 minutes and 26 seconds.

