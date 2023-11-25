Watch live: Pro-Palestine protesters march in London after hostages freed by Hamas

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Pro-Palestine protesters march in London on Saturday, 25 November, after the first hostages were freed in a four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Under the agreement, a total of 50 Israeli hostages will be freed in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

Thirteen Israeli women and children held in captivity by the militant group in Gaza were released on Friday evening, while 39 Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons.

Footage showed an emotional reunion between a nine-year-old boy who was held hostage by Hamas hugging his father for the first time after being released.

The Independent has learned that 14 hostages, including eight children, will be exchanged today for 42 Palestinians.

It comes as police at today's march, which is predicted to draw thousands to London, are expected to hand pro-Palestine protesters leaflets for "clarity" on potential crimes.

Around 1,500 officers will be deployed for the demonstration.

The Metropolitan Police will hand out leaflets warning against using language or images "likely to land you in jail".

Deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “This sets out that anyone who is racist or incites hatred against any group should expect to be arrested. As should anyone who supports Hamas or any other banned organisation.”