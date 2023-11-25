Nine-year-old hostage hugs father for first time after release from Gaza

A nine-year-old who was held hostage by Hamas hugged his father for the first time on Friday night (24 November) after being freed.

Ohad Monder, his mother Karen, and his grandmother Ruthi returned to Israel last night to a designated compound and reunited with family members.

The Independent has learned that 14 hostages, including eight children, will be exchanged on Saturday for 42 Palestinians.

It comes after the militant group released 13 Israeli women and children to the Red Cross on Friday afternoon as Hamas and Israel maintained a temporary ceasefire, while 39 Palestinian women and teenage boys have been released so far from Israeli detention in return.