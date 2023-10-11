Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The cause of the huge blaze at London’s Luton Airport has been named as a diesel powered vehicle.

“We have no intelligence at this stage to suggest that this was anything other than an accidental fire that started in one of the vehicles that had not long arrived at the airport. It was not an EV,” Andrew Hopkinson, chief fire officer for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service told reporters on Wednesday morning, The Mirror reported.

He added: “This was a diesel powered vehicle.”

Up to 1,500 vehicles may have been in the car park at the time of the fire and subsequently damaged. The airport has suspended all flights until 3pm on Wednesday.

Fire engulfs Luton Airport car park as all flights suspended

The newly-built car park building at the airport’s Terminal 2 partially collapsed after a fire broke out at around 9pm, the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

It was not known at the time if any passengers were trapped on the tarmac, inside the airport or in the Terminal 2 car park.

Between 40,000 - 50,000 passengers are thought to be affected by 273 suspended, cancelled or diverted flights.

Over 100 firefighters helped to combat the blaze, which was eventually distinguished this morning.

Aftermath of the blaze which damaged 1,500 cars (PA Wire)

The fire service posted on X: “The fire service have now scaled back at Luton Airport and this is no longer a major incident. A number of agencies have been released from the scene and we continue to work with colleagues from the airport and police.”

They added that the fire service would continue to be on the scene for the rest of the day.

More follows...