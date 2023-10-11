Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A “significant fire” has suspended flights at London’s Luton Airport and passengers have been told to avoid the area.

The fire, which broke out at a terminal car park late on Tuesday, saw 23 incoming flights diverted overnight.

Passengers ended up at airports as far away as Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff and Bristol and, in total, around 30,000 people have been impacted.

Even if the airport is able to recover from the chaos quickly, more travellers are likely to be affected due to knock-on effects from the closure.

So how likely is it that your travel plans will be impacted by any of the above?

I will be on hand from 2-2.30pm BST, on Wednesday 11 October to answer all your travel questions in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ event. I will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they may be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 2pm as I tackle as many questions as I can.

If you have more questions you can sign up to my weekly Ask Me Anything email, exclusively for Independent Premium subscribers.

All you need to do to sign up is subscribe to Independent Premium, which you can do here.

When you subscribe you will be asked to select the newsletters you would like to receive - make sure you pick Ask Me Anything to receive my weekly email.

If you’re already subscribed to Independent Premium and want to check out our full offering of Premium and free newsletters click here.