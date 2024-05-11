M25 closure – live: Motorway shuts as drivers warned of delays and 19-mile diversion
Junctions 9 and 10 in Surrey were closed at 9pm on Friday and will remain shut off until 6am on Monday
The M25 is now closed in both directions between junctions 9 and 10 in Surrey amid warnings of delays and a 19-mile diversion.
The road closed at 9pm on Friday and will remain shut until 6am on Monday morning while concrete beams for a new bridge are installed.
National Highways senior project manager Jonathan Wade told drivers to leave extra time, follow official diversion routes and to “only travel if absolutely necessary”.
Diversion routes will take cars on a 19-mile journey on A roads, crossing from Surrey into London’s Ulez area, though National Highways has assured drivers “no enforcement action will be taken”.
The closure comes weeks after the motorway’s first-ever planned daytime closure over the weekend of March 15 which saw two-mile tailbacks.
Many drivers heeded advice to avoid the area in March allowing, meaning long traffic james to be avoided but Mr Wade warned this closure - which is two miles longer than the last - will be “far from a repeat of the previous closure”.
Pinned post: M25 closed in both directions between Junctions 9 and 10 - mapped
Map below shows section of M25 motorway that is closed until Monday morning.
Official diversion routes this weekend
Clockwise diversion for all but over-height vehicles:
- leave M25 at junction 8, A217 (Reigate)
- follow the A217 London, Sutton, (A240) Kingston
- after 3½ miles turn left onto the A240 Epsom, Kingston
- after 3 miles at the Esso roundabout, turn right onto the A24 (A240) Kingston
- continue for 3 miles and at the Tolworth interchange turn left onto the A3 Portsmouth, Guildford
- continue for 9½ miles to the M25 and re-join the motorway at junction 10
Anticlockwise diversion for all but over-height vehicles:
- leave M25 at junction 10 to join the A3 towards London
- after 9½ miles at the Tolworth interchange leave the A3 turning right onto the A240 Epsom, Reigate
- continue for 3 miles to the Esso roundabout and turn left onto the A240 Reigate
- continue for 3 miles then turn right onto the A217 Reigate, M25
- after 3½ miles turn left to re-join the M25 motorway at junction 8.
Drivers using the signed diversion route won’t be subject to any Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) charges that may usually apply. The Ultra Low Emission Zone will remain in force on all other routes in London across the weekend.
Motorists still urged to visit Surrey despite M25 closure
Motorists are still being urged to visit Surrey this weekend despite the closure of the M25 motorway.
“Surrey is an enormous county so please carry on as you are,” National Highways project manager Jonathan Wade told BBC Radio Surrey.
He said the impact from the motorway closure was expected to be “fairly limited to certain areas”.
M25 deserted as motorway closed for repairs
Pictures of the M25 showed the motorway completely deserted on Saturday morning as it closed for repairs.
Recap: Why is the M25 closed again this weekend and how bad will traffic be?
“Only travel if necessary”: that is the message from National Highways ahead of the second weekend shutdown of the M25.
A 10-mile stretch of London’s orbital motorway will close between junctions 9 and 10, southwest of the capital, from 9pm on Friday 10 May until 6am on Monday 13 May 2024.
Full report:
Why is the M25 closed again this weekend and how bad is the traffic?
The motorway is closed between junctions 9 and 10 with a 19-mile signposted diversion in place
How can I travel between Heathrow and Gatwick airports?
This stretch of the M25 is part of the main route between the UK’s two busiest airports. Normally there are frequent coaches between Heathrow and Gatwick.
The easy public transport option is to take the Elizabeth Line from Heathrow to Farringdon in central London, which has a direct connection to Thameslink trains to Gatwick. The journey takes about 90 minutes.
National Express will run coaches between the two airports as well as longer links from Gatwick to other parts of the UK that use the M25.
Ed Rickard, network director for National Express, said: “Our dedicated teams have planned our coach service diversions to ensure all of our customers are able get to their destinations safely and as quickly as possible during the full closure of the M25 between junctions 9 and 10.
“The previous M25 closure in March was unprecedented, not having been seen since the 1980s, and yet our collective efforts meant that we were able to keep our coach network moving with customers experiencing minimal disruption to their journeys.”
The coach firm says people who are booked and wish to postpone their trips may do so free of charge.
Why is the closure happening?
National Highways says it is necessary for “the installation of a bridge and gantry” as part of a £317 million project to improve junction 10 – which handles 300,000 motorists per day.
“Our improvements will reduce congestion, create a smoother flow of traffic and provide safer journeys for thousands every day,” National Highways says.
The organisation is promising:
- A larger roundabout with extra lanes to increase capacity.
- Free flow left turns at all four corners of the junction.
- New and safer routes for cyclists, pedestrians and horse riders.
- Improvements to the local environment and wildlife.
Update from National Highways England
