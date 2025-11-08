Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major motorway closed as air ambulance lands after crash

A four-mile queue has built up on the M25 following the collision, National Highways East said

Alex Croft
Saturday 08 November 2025 16:00 GMT
Comments
Emergency services rushed to the M25 after a “multi-vehicle collision” forced the UK’s busiest motorway to close on Saturday afternoon.

A four-mile queue built up on the M25 anti-clockwise with delays of up to 60 minutes after the road was closed to allow an Air Ambulance to land and pick up an injured person.

The M25 clockwise, which was also closed after the collision, has now reopened, National Highways East said.

“M25 is CLOSED anti-clockwise between J25 (WalthamCross) and J23 (PottersBar) due to a collision” the traffic organisation said in a post on X.

In a previous post, it described the incident as a “multi-vehicle collision”.

“Delays are building on approach. Please allow for extra journey time.”

National Highways East later confirmed that the injury was “not as serious as initially feared”, without giving any further information.

More follows on this breaking news story...

