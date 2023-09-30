✕ Close Schoolgirl and driver killed after school bus flips on motorway, police say

A 15-year-old schoolgirl killed when a school bus flipped over and crashed into a reservation on the M53 has been identified as Jessica Baker, police say.

She and the driver of the coach were both killed in the crash just after 8am. A boy aged 14 suffered life-changing injuries, police said.

The accident left 11 children needing treatment, including two who were seriously injured.

The two pupils with serious injuries were taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, while others were taken to surrounding hospitals for minor injuries, North West Ambulance Service said.

Alder Hey and North West Ambulance Service declared major incidents, although Alder Hey later de-escalated.

Witnesses said children escaped from the back window and were standing on the hard shoulder after the bus overturned and hit a reservation.

It’s thought the bus was going to a girls’ grammar school and a boys’ grammar school in West Kirby, Merseyside.

Some 50 children were taken to a casualty centre in Wallasey. Of those, 39 were discharged while the rest were taken to hospital for treatment.

The crash happened just after junction 5, heading towards Liverpool. The motorway was closed between Junction 5 Hooton and Junction 4 Clatterbridge.

