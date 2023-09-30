M53 bus crash – latest: Schoolgirl who died in school coach crash named as 15-year-old Jessica Baker
Boy aged 14 suffered life-changing injuries, as 11 children taken to hospital for treatment, emergency services say
A 15-year-old schoolgirl killed when a school bus flipped over and crashed into a reservation on the M53 has been identified as Jessica Baker, police say.
She and the driver of the coach were both killed in the crash just after 8am. A boy aged 14 suffered life-changing injuries, police said.
The accident left 11 children needing treatment, including two who were seriously injured.
The two pupils with serious injuries were taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, while others were taken to surrounding hospitals for minor injuries, North West Ambulance Service said.
Alder Hey and North West Ambulance Service declared major incidents, although Alder Hey later de-escalated.
Witnesses said children escaped from the back window and were standing on the hard shoulder after the bus overturned and hit a reservation.
It’s thought the bus was going to a girls’ grammar school and a boys’ grammar school in West Kirby, Merseyside.
Some 50 children were taken to a casualty centre in Wallasey. Of those, 39 were discharged while the rest were taken to hospital for treatment.
The crash happened just after junction 5, heading towards Liverpool. The motorway was closed between Junction 5 Hooton and Junction 4 Clatterbridge.
Teenage girl who died identified
The teenage girl who died after the school coach crashed has been identified as Jessica Baker, 15, Merseyside Police say.
The family issued a photograph of her as the force said they requested privacy.
A police statement said: “Jessica Baker sadly died as a result of the collision on the M53 northbound carriageway earlier today.
“Jessica’s family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time and any updates from them will be issued via Merseyside Police news office as appropriate.”
Merseyside Police in appeal for information
Merseyside Police is calling on anyone who witnessed the coach crash or has dashcam footage to contact them. In total 58 people were involved in the incident, including the two fatalities. That includes 14 year-old boy who has suffered life changing injuries and remains in hospital. A total of 52 attended the emergency services training centre, 39 were discharged with no need for further treatment and 13 were treated for minor injuries and released.
Local policing superintendent, Sabi Kaur said: “This was a truly horrific incident and the impact on this will have been felt far and wide not only in Wirral but across Merseyside. “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the girl and the bus driver as well as with those who have been impacted by this incident and we will do everything we can to support them in the coming days and weeks. “We would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or believes they have captured something significant to contact us as a matter of urgency. “We would also ask the public to avoid speculating on the incident or posting information or images which could be distressing for the families and those involved.”
Coach driver named online as Stephen Shrimpton
The driver who died in the coach crash has been named online by his family as Stephen Shrimpton.
A family member set up a Gofundme page to help raise funds for Mr Shrimpton’s funeral.
The family member said the coach driver had suffered “medical issues at the while” while driving students to school.
“He’s sadly left behind my sister who’s now a widow in her early thirties, and unfortunately a single mum along side his much loved two young children who are only 8 and 4, who are going to grow up without their beloved father,” the family member wrote.
A 15-year-old girl and a bus driver have died following a motorway crash involving a school coach.
Emergency services were called on Friday shortly after 8am to reports of an overturned coach on the northbound M53 near to junction five at Hooton, Cheshire.
Merseyside Police said a total of 58 people were involved in the incident including the two fatalities.
Fire crews helped children off crashed bus
Mark Thomas, area manager of Merseyside Fire and Rescue service, told reporters: “Firefighters worked with emergency services colleagues at scene to stabilise the vehicle. We ensured the scene was safe, and we assisted casualties exiting the bus.
“Working jointly with our police and ambulance colleagues, shortly after we were able to assist the casualties onto a second coach to receive care away from the scene.”
Police chief emotional as he announces deaths
Police chief’s voice breaks as he confirms schoolgirl and driver dead in M53 crash
A Merseyside Police boss was visibly emotional as he delivered a press conference confirming the death of two people in a school bus crash on the M53 on Friday. Chief Superintendent Graeme Robson said: “Sadly, I can confirm that the driver and a 14-year-old schoolgirl have died. “Two children were taken from the scene to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital. 50 other children were taken to an emergency training centre where they were medically assessed. Eight have been taken to the Countess of Chester and Arrowe Park Hospital.” Mr Robson added: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends at this tragic time.” He confirmed all children who witnessed the crash will be given specialist trauma support.
Major incident was declared at hospitals
Striking NHS staff leave picket lines
Police say 58 people involved
Merseyside Police said a total of 58 people were involved in the incident including the two fatalities. The girl who died in the crash was initially said by police to have been 14. This was later changed to 15.
‘I thought I was going to die,’ says schoolgirl
A schoolgirl on the bus that crashed said she thought she was going to die.
She said the crash was “very scary” after she was pulled from the wreckage, the Daily Mail reported.