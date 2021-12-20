M60 re-opened after six injured in serious crash near Manchester

Six people have been injured after a car and lorry collided on the M60 motorway in Greater Manchester.

The crash occurred around 7.30 on Sunday evening between junctions 16 and 17.

Firefighters were called to rescue one woman who had serious injuries and had to be cut outside of her car as she was trapped inside the vehicle.

Five other people were confirmed by Greater Manchester Police as having more minor injuries.

The motorway remained shut to traffic into Monday morning, with fire, ambulance and police and traffic officers all remaining on the scene.

National Highways, who manage the road, have warned drivers of delays and queues on the anti-clockwise section of the M60 approaching the closure.

After recovering the vehicles involved in the crash and cleaning up the damage and debris from the road, the motorway finally re-opened shortly before 10am, although lengthy delays remain heading all the way back to junction 18.

The long closure of the already busy road could cause ongoing traffic chaos for tens of thousands of drivers heading home for the Christmas holidays.

An estimated 27 million car trips will be taken between last Friday and Christmas Eve, the RAC have estimated.

With potential new Covid restrictions looming and many unable to see loved ones last year due to lockdowns, experts are predicting this year’s festive traveling could be some of the busiest for years.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: "Despite the increasing prevalence of the Omicron Covid variant, our research shows that the vast majority of drivers are still determined to do Christmas properly this year - in sharp contrast to 12 months ago.

"We’re expecting the biggest Christmas getaway for five years, including a frantic festive Friday on Christmas Eve.

Traffic information firm Inrix had already warned the M60 was already among the motorways most likely to become congested over the Christmas period, along with the M25 and the M40 in Oxfordshire.