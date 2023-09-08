Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A planning row in the heart of Hampstead has united the cream of British acting talent against proposals for a ‘Malibu mansion’.

Dame Emma Thompson, Greg Wise, Imelda Staunton and Jim Broadbent are among the crop of famous residents who have lodged formal objections to a “very damaging” redevelopment proposal for a “completely out of character” family home in the north London neighbourhood.

A couple, with high-level tech jobs, are seeking permission to demolish a 1960s, one-storey dwelling and build a three-storey “aluminium-clad, heavily fenestrated block” in its place.

The A-listers argue the modern construction would stick out like a sore thumb in contrast with the decorative Arts and Crafts architecture that is a prominent feature of the West End Green Conservation Area.

They also raised child safeguarding concerns with Sendi and Daniel Young’s proposal, since the four-bedroom home would overlook a cricket pitch used by female pupils at South Hampstead High School.

“The view from the cricket pitch will be a large, looming three-storey aluminium and glass industrial shed, which is totally out of keeping,” they said.

Mrs Young is the Europe managing director for crypto company Ripple, while her husband is a consulting director at FutureWorkForce, an automation service provider that helps businesses harness the power of artifical intelligence.

According to design plans drawn up by London-based Scenario Architecture, their new, sustainable home would include a cinema room, shared working space, sun terrace, an open-plan kitchen, and a green-roof system.

In his letter of objection against the proposed redevelopment, Mr Wise urged the council to refuse the application for an “aluminium-clad, heavily fenestrated block” that does not belong in West Hampstead.

“As a trained architect, I have no inherent issues with modern design, but, like planting trees: the right design in the right place,” the Sense and Sensibility star Mr Wise added. “This is the wrong design in the wrong place – an aluminium-clad, heavily fenestrated, block.

“It would fit in perfectly in Malibu, but not in our Conservation Area,” the letter, co-signed by his wife Ms Thompson, read.

Greg Wise with Kate Winslet in Sense and Sensibility (Rex Features)

Staunton, who played the Queen on Netflix’s The Crown, and her husband, Downton Abbey star Jim Carter, also opposed the new construction next to their house in a letter to the planning committee.

“The proposed uncompromising and stark, grey aluminium 'shed' design of the proposed dwelling is at odds with the decorative Arts and Crafts style which is a prominent feature of the West End Green Conservation Area, creating a homogenous architectural style,” they wrote.

“In addition, there are serious child safeguarding concerns about the overlooking of the sports ground,” their letter highlighted. “There will be extensive direct views over the cricket field from the floor-to- ceiling windows of the rooms on all three floors of the proposed dwelling.”

A-listers argue the modern construction would stick out like a sore thumb in contrast with the decorative Arts and Crafts architecture (Scenario Architecture)

In response, agents for the application Savills told The Times that the house’s design had been modified to address these concerns, following a consultation meeting in March this year.

Ms Staunton and Mr Carter, who have lived in the area for 30 years, raised a number of other concerns, including danger to birds as well as the “damaging impact on daylight/sunlight, overshadowing and overlooking of the rear of our home” – noting their love of gardening.

“Over the years we have transformed the garden. We have added 14 trees, a wildlife pond, 5 compost bins, 3 water butts, 15 bird boxes and 5 bird feeders. 36 species of bird, including some real rarities, have visited the garden.

Imelda Staunton, seen here in The Crown, is also objecting (Netflix)

“Many have bred here. We garden organically and sustainably with wildlife at the front of our minds in terms of planting and provision of habitat.

“This proposed building represents a serious threat to our ability to enjoy our garden and a serious threat to the plants and creatures who share it with us.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Mr and Mrs Young, Savills, and Scenario Architecture for comment.

Moulin Rouge star Jim Broadbent highlighted that approving their proposal would “set a dangerous precedent for future applications which would radically alter the unique character of the area”, while Mr Clifford said the couple’s new home “would [be] more appropriate in a very modern industrial estate”.

The disputed Crediton Hill plit (Scenario Architecture )

A Scenario Architecture spokesperson told The Times it would be “disappointed if the celebrity angle were to have any influence on the council’s decision”.

“A high level of objections to a contemporary design in a highly urban setting in London is very common and not surprising.

“We always design respectful to the neighbours, but ultimately the driver is planning policy, not personal subjective opinion,” they added.

Further, the new building “does not try and compete” with the Arts and Crafts style architecture “but rather offers a modern building that is lightweight yet durable, and clearly of its time”, their statement added.