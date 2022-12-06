British man, 20, ‘found dead in water’ off Mallorca beach
Young man believed to have been a tourist but identity remains unknown
The body of a 20-year-old British man has reportedly been discovered floating in the sea just off the island of Mallorca.
The young man was spotted motionless in the water by a passerby at around 10:50am on Tuesday, according to local reports – just metres from the beach at Can Picafort, a resort on the Spanish island’s northeast.
The emergency services were called and a police officer is said to have pulled him out of the water.
But attempts by paramedics to resucitate him failed and he was later pronounced dead, reports suggest.
The Civil Guard has reportedly opened an investigation into the young man’s identity and to seek to understand the circumstances of his death.
The discovery of a notebook among his personal possessions is forming part of the inquiry, Diario de Mallorca reported.
He is believed to have been a tourist, but no further information has been made public about whether he was in Mallorca with family or friends, according to the local English-language outlet Olive Press.
The Independent has approached the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to ascertain whether British authorities are aware of the reports.
Can Picafort is a holiday resort on the island’s northeast coast, within the municipal district of Santa Margalida – situated some 40 miles by car from the capital Palma.
