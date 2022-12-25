Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been arrested after a 22-year-old woman died in a car crash in the early hours of Christmas Day.

At around 3.45am, police on patrol in north London indicated for a car to stop in Hendon Way, but the car continued to drive off and the officers did not follow the car.

A short while later, the same car collided with another car and a lampost further along Hendon Way at the Brent Cross Flyover.

The occupants of the car that did not stop for police fled the scene on foot, a spokesman for Metropolitan Police said.

A woman who was a passenger in the second car died from her injuries at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed

The driver of the second car, a man, suffered a head injury – but his condition is not serious.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Road closures remain in place while the scene is dealt with, and inquiries are ongoing to trace the other occupants of the car.

Anyone with information that could assist police, including any road users with dash cam footage, is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD933/25Dec. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.